Editorial, 12/27: Despite high cost, South Beltway has to be built

As the South Beltway proves, waiting always comes with a cost.
Consider that estimates for the sorely needed project first proposed more than three decades ago, linking Nebraska 2 to U.S. 77 in a manner that skirts Lincoln proper, has more than doubled, when accounting for inflation, in less than 20 years. No, really – a $120 million estimate in 2002 skyrocketed to a single $352 million bid for its actual construction.
Though the projected cost exceeded the state’s $300 million forecast by 17%, the Nebraska Department of Transportation did the right thing by awarding the contract last week.
Without question, Lincoln needs an alternate route for truck traffic to bypass the city, as anyone who’s ever sat in rush-hour traffic on Nebraska 2 can attest. Beyond the practicality of traffic flow, removing the through traffic of heavy trucks will also increase the safety of one of the city’s busiest thoroughfares.
And the state correctly noted the toll of inaction if it rebid the project would delay this project, with no guarantee other than a higher construction cost.
An ongoing labor shortage and a spike in demand for large-scale road projects in Nebraska – many forced by this spring’s record flooding – contributed to the elevated costs, to be sure. But the benefit of the long-awaited project, which has already seen trees removed in hopes of beginning construction in May, is worth the admittedly eye-popping figure.
Progress isn’t cheap. Neither is waiting.
Such projects take time. Mapping out a route, acquiring the requisite right of way, securing hundreds of millions in funding and the like – these don’t occur overnight.
That’s why recent news that Lincoln and Lancaster County combined to make a $2.84 million purchase of land outside Waverly for the even longer-term vision of an East Beltway is a big deal. That will someday come with a bigger price tag, because it’s a far lengthier stretch of road than the South Beltway in an area dealing with rising traffic counts and development plans.
Shepherding projects of this magnitude to reality takes decades, and the opportunity must be seized when it presents itself.
With Lincoln’s continued growth toward the paths of these beltways, though, municipal and state officials must be clear-eye about what the future holds. Difficult decisions about cost will no doubt arrive, but the area’s transportation and safety needs must be taken into account when they do.
Bearing those considerations in mind, the state certainly made the proper call with the South Beltway.