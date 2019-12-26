Editorial, 12/27: Despite high cost, South Beltway has to be built

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An ongoing labor shortage and a spike in demand for large-scale road projects in Nebraska – many forced by this spring’s record flooding – contributed to the elevated costs, to be sure. But the benefit of the long-awaited project, which has already seen trees removed in hopes of beginning construction in May, is worth the admittedly eye-popping figure.

Progress isn’t cheap. Neither is waiting.

Such projects take time. Mapping out a route, acquiring the requisite right of way, securing hundreds of millions in funding and the like – these don’t occur overnight.

That’s why recent news that Lincoln and Lancaster County combined to make a $2.84 million purchase of land outside Waverly for the even longer-term vision of an East Beltway is a big deal. That will someday come with a bigger price tag, because it’s a far lengthier stretch of road than the South Beltway in an area dealing with rising traffic counts and development plans.

Shepherding projects of this magnitude to reality takes decades, and the opportunity must be seized when it presents itself.