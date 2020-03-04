Editorial, 3/5: COVID-19 is less of a medical scare than an economic burden

COVID-19, more commonly referred to as coronavirus, is an unknown. We're still months from a vaccine, and medical experts can only speculate on whether warmer temperatures will -- like the flu -- stop the outbreak.
This unknown has everyone's attention. So do thousands of confirmed cases and hundreds of deaths in China along with dozens of deaths in Italy and Iran. The illness has been worldwide.
However, some of the world's best medical minds -- including those at the University of Nebraska Medical Center -- are working on finding the answers, coming up with a vaccine and studying this rapidly spreading illness.
That should provide hope that a remedy is on the way, that while concern is warranted, there's no need for panic.
We urge people to take precautions against the virus. Wash your hands often. Cover your mouths when coughing and avoid touching your faces. Just as important, if you experiencing flu-like symptoms, stay away from work and large gatherings. And look after one another.
Really, that's about all you can do. Continue living life as normal. Spend your money on a nice meal rather than buying 500 surgical masks. Don't stock up on bleach and bottled water. There's no need to live in survivalist mode.
However, we have no control over the supply chains or the global markets. The very real logistical challenges of caused by COVID-19 -- in addition to others' fear of its impact -- are beyond our abilities to influence.
You have free articles remaining.
We watched as the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed more than 3,500 points last week and are seeing the warning signs that the real economic impact, the breaks in a supply chain tethered firmly to virus-hamstrung China, will soon be coming down the pike.
That could lead to an economic slowdown that includes layoffs and will trickle down to Main Street, where locals might consider avoiding crowds at restaurants, shopping malls and airports.
That's the worst thing that can happen right now.
COVID-19, at least for now, is a bigger risk to our wallets than our collective health. Much of that has to do with facilities like UNMC, which has gained worldwide notoriety in recent weeks for tending to Americans who were aboard a cruise ship in Japan that was hit hard by the virus.
UNMC has again validated the need for state-of-the-art treatment centers. While others around the country have feared bringing those exposed to virus to their states, Nebraska has opened its arms to them and shown that the procedures and protocols in place make it possible to contain this health concern.
At this point, COVID-19 is a viral boogeyman, an unknown illness that has captured our attention despite there being roughly 100 confirmed cases and six deaths in the United States.
By comparison, as of Feb. 22, the Center for Disease Control reports there were at least 32 million cases of flu in the United States, 310,000 hospitalizations and 18,000 flu deaths.
But the nation must take action. It's time now for for leaders on both sides of the aisle to stop the politicizing this illness and begin to promptly provide honest and informative reports regarding COVID-19's status.
There are no political points to be scored on this topic.