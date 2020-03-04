Editorial, 3/5: COVID-19 is less of a medical scare than an economic burden

COVID-19, more commonly referred to as coronavirus, is an unknown. We're still months from a vaccine, and medical experts can only speculate on whether warmer temperatures will -- like the flu -- stop the outbreak.

This unknown has everyone's attention. So do thousands of confirmed cases and hundreds of deaths in China along with dozens of deaths in Italy and Iran. The illness has been worldwide.

However, some of the world's best medical minds -- including those at the University of Nebraska Medical Center -- are working on finding the answers, coming up with a vaccine and studying this rapidly spreading illness.

That should provide hope that a remedy is on the way, that while concern is warranted, there's no need for panic.

We urge people to take precautions against the virus. Wash your hands often. Cover your mouths when coughing and avoid touching your faces. Just as important, if you experiencing flu-like symptoms, stay away from work and large gatherings. And look after one another.

Really, that's about all you can do. Continue living life as normal. Spend your money on a nice meal rather than buying 500 surgical masks. Don't stock up on bleach and bottled water. There's no need to live in survivalist mode.