More than a year after the first large-scale poultry operation was proposed in Lancaster County, the aftermath continues to ruffle feathers.
Most recently, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department issued a draft of its own suggestions, one that would be more permissive of confined animal feeding operations than an earlier policy offered by a task force convened by the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners.
A lack of agricultural zoning regulations created the controversy within the county. Now, though the pair have plenty of similarities, competing proposals are further muddying the water -- yet Lancaster County is no closer to the resolution it needs on this topic.
As we’ve previously editorialized, each county needs to set its own policies to best reflect different land uses. But, with Lancaster County caught without much in the way of regulations, the delay this causes -- as at least two commissioners said the board needs to further discuss both options -- could potentially open the door for another large livestock option to set up shop.
After all, commissioners debated the idea of instituting a moratorium after the firestorm surrounding the initial one near Denton. Then, a second application was submitted for a site near Raymond Central High School, one grandfathered in from the task force’s suggestions, that would be twice the size of the first.
From our perspective, the task force -- which met over the span of several months -- produced a detailed, nuanced document that did well in proposing ideas to replace the nearly nonexistent regulations in the county.
Differentiating setbacks based on the number of animals, type of livestock and whether an operation was enclosed allows reasonable flexibility. Furthermore, requiring approval of a state permit with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, while time-consuming, helps to mitigate the impacts of such an operation on the surrounding air and water.
Planning Department employees are correct that an established poultry operation near Waverly, among others with a quarter-mile setback, hasn’t garnered complaints. But the newer farms being proposed in Lancaster County to supply Costco’s new processing facility near Fremont are much larger -- and being sited near existing homes that never anticipated this development.
In a county with so many rural residences and more farms -- most very small -- than any other Nebraska county, these large-scale poultry barns pose an unprecedented challenge for land use in rural areas outside Lincoln.
And that delicate balance, one between family farms and family homes, is what complicates this decision more than anything else. This dichotomy also mandates a plan that respects existing landowners while remaining open to future growth.
It’s a difficult topic, no doubt, that caught Lancaster County commissioners by surprise. Accordingly, the thing rural residents and farm operations alike need most are zoning rules that provide the clarity still lacking.