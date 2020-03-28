Editorial, 3/29: Coronavirus bringing out best in many Nebraskans

Charles Dickens famously opened his novel “A Tale of Two Cities” with the iconic line “It was the best of times; it was the worst of times.”
Though the English literary legend was writing about the French Revolution, not the novel coronavirus pandemic that has killed tens of thousands of people globally and prompted an unprecedented disruption of lives and businesses to slow its spread, his words still echo true today.
Because even in the worst of times, people find ways to make the best of them.
Cases in point:
* As the everyday heroes on the front lines of this battle against an invisible enemy run low on personal protective equipment, hospitals such as Nebraska Medicine put out a call for more masks. Nebraskans across the state sewed more than enough to meet their needs – in less than 24 hours. Countless more will no doubt be needed. And sewn.
* Businesses, everyday people and law enforcement officers across the state have taken it upon themselves to ensure Nebraskans who are most vulnerable to COVID-19 – the elderly and those with underlying health conditions – have the groceries and supplies they need.
* Artists are demonstrating their creative sides in a new way by getting their productions to fans, such as Flatwater Shakespeare making its performance available online, and a drive-up concert from the carillon at First-Plymouth Church, among so many others.
* Nonprofits and community organizations have put together any number of programs to aid those suffering from the economic impacts of this pandemic. Lincoln Community Foundation, too, is helping nonprofits whose services can’t stop, even when volunteers and donations are hard to come by.
* Even in this era of social distancing, we haven’t forgotten the importance of interpersonal interaction. Whether it’s a group of women inviting Lincolnites to meet in the park to chat to those who have supported local restaurants at a time of great disruption.
* Both in Lincoln and elsewhere across the state, homegrown ideas have cropped up to make this uncertain time enjoyable for children. From an Easter egg hunt that’s swept across the city to solidarity in Christmas lights’ return out of season, providing a sense of comfort and optimism for our youngest Nebraskans is critical.
In this limited space, we can’t salute everyone who's making Nebraska a better place in this trying time, but their efforts are greatly appreciated.
The story on the coronavirus outbreak is still being written for this state and country. It’s far too soon to know how – or when – it will finish claiming lives and disrupting livelihoods.
Regardless, Nebraskans’ ingenuity and generosity to ease the awfulness of this pandemic for their fellow citizens has provided quite the uplifting chapter in this incomplete story – one that has proved that the worst of situations, time and again, brings out the best in our people.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.