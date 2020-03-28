Editorial, 3/29: Coronavirus bringing out best in many Nebraskans

* Nonprofits and community organizations have put together any number of programs to aid those suffering from the economic impacts of this pandemic. Lincoln Community Foundation, too, is helping nonprofits whose services can’t stop, even when volunteers and donations are hard to come by.

* Even in this era of social distancing, we haven’t forgotten the importance of interpersonal interaction. Whether it’s a group of women inviting Lincolnites to meet in the park to chat to those who have supported local restaurants at a time of great disruption.

* Both in Lincoln and elsewhere across the state, homegrown ideas have cropped up to make this uncertain time enjoyable for children. From an Easter egg hunt that’s swept across the city to solidarity in Christmas lights’ return out of season, providing a sense of comfort and optimism for our youngest Nebraskans is critical.

In this limited space, we can’t salute everyone who's making Nebraska a better place in this trying time, but their efforts are greatly appreciated.

The story on the coronavirus outbreak is still being written for this state and country. It’s far too soon to know how – or when – it will finish claiming lives and disrupting livelihoods.

Regardless, Nebraskans’ ingenuity and generosity to ease the awfulness of this pandemic for their fellow citizens has provided quite the uplifting chapter in this incomplete story – one that has proved that the worst of situations, time and again, brings out the best in our people.

