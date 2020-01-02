Editorial, 1/3: Contract small piece of good news on prisons

Last week's news of a pending new contract for prison workers is movement in the right direction.
But make no mistake, it's just a single step in the long journey toward rectifying an issue that is nearing a crisis point.
A new labor contract does nothing to solve an issue that state officials predict is all but guaranteed to be declared a prison overcrowding emergency by July 1, under a 2002 state law. In accordance with the law, the state would have to release 1,100 inmates merely to fall to 140% of its 10 facilities’ designed capacity. That would drop Nebraska to merely the fifth-most-crowded in the United States.
That said, moderately celebrating a new contract for prison workers is in order, but nobody should be breathing a sigh of relief any time soon. The new contract does little to lessen the urgency state lawmakers should be feeling in dealing with the larger issue.
Still, this is a good step toward alleviating a staffing issue that has seen prison workers leave for better opportunities. The hope is that the new pay scale will improve conditions and morale while helping to retain prison workers and making others consider it a viable career endeavor.
The contract will increase the salaries for security personnel and caseworkers and will be reflected in Gov. Pete Ricketts' budget recommendation to the Legislature in January. The estimated cost is $2.3 million in general funds in the current fiscal year and $5.7 million next year.
In the end, it's a much-needed financial commitment to a problem that had been fiscally neglected for years, according to those running the prison system.
The agreement will also grant the state discretion to implement 12-hour shifts at high-security prisons on up to 70% of assignments, with the remaining assignments consisting of 8-hour or 10-hour shifts.
The state will have the ability to give annual bonuses of up to 10% of base wages to corporals, caseworkers or sergeants at high-security prisons.
Again, these steps are taken with retention in mind, and we applaud that. Any workplace or team is better when it is populated with hard-working, caring and well-trained people who understand what the job entails.
"The great thing about improving retention is that it can build upon itself," said Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Director Scott Frakes. "Increasing the number of experienced teammates will facilitate the onboarding and engagement of new staff members as we move forward.”
In the last year, staffing had been stretched so thin that mandatory overtime – the cost of which grew to $15 million last year – grew out of control and made the conditions unbearable for security staff and inmates alike.
We're optimistic that this new contract agreement is something on which to build, a first step toward solving this crisis.