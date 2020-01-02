Editorial, 1/3: Contract small piece of good news on prisons

Last week's news of a pending new contract for prison workers is movement in the right direction.

But make no mistake, it's just a single step in the long journey toward rectifying an issue that is nearing a crisis point.

A new labor contract does nothing to solve an issue that state officials predict is all but guaranteed to be declared a prison overcrowding emergency by July 1, under a 2002 state law. In accordance with the law, the state would have to release 1,100 inmates merely to fall to 140% of its 10 facilities’ designed capacity. That would drop Nebraska to merely the fifth-most-crowded in the United States.

That said, moderately celebrating a new contract for prison workers is in order, but nobody should be breathing a sigh of relief any time soon. The new contract does little to lessen the urgency state lawmakers should be feeling in dealing with the larger issue.

Still, this is a good step toward alleviating a staffing issue that has seen prison workers leave for better opportunities. The hope is that the new pay scale will improve conditions and morale while helping to retain prison workers and making others consider it a viable career endeavor.