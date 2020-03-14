Editorial, 3/15: Clock ticking on tax reform for this session

As the clock runs down on the 60-day session of the Legislature, it appears ever more likely that LB974, the bill that attempts to reduce property tax, is dead, done in by a split between urban and rural senators over its impact on big-city schools.

That remains the case even after the Revenue Committee’s Monday approval of a new version of the bill that, its proponents say, “relaxes” some of the spending and taxing controls on schools from the previous measure. But Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, who has led the property tax relief effort, admits schools may still oppose the revamped bill, leaving it trapped by the possibility of a filibuster.

The effort to provide property tax relief has again fallen short, in part because the bill and other property tax relief measures do not address the need to reform Nebraska’s entire tax system and, in part, because there has not been effective leadership to address that comprehensive reform.

At its most basic, Nebraska’s tax system, implemented in the mid-1960s, envisions a “three-legged stool” bringing in equal revenue from income, sales and property taxes -- with property and sales taxes supporting state government and programs and property taxes supporting local governments, including K-12 public schools.