Editorial, 3/15: Clock ticking on tax reform for this session

As the clock runs down on the 60-day session of the Legislature, it appears ever more likely that LB974, the bill that attempts to reduce property tax, is dead, done in by a split between urban and rural senators over its impact on big-city schools.
That remains the case even after the Revenue Committee’s Monday approval of a new version of the bill that, its proponents say, “relaxes” some of the spending and taxing controls on schools from the previous measure. But Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, who has led the property tax relief effort, admits schools may still oppose the revamped bill, leaving it trapped by the possibility of a filibuster.
The effort to provide property tax relief has again fallen short, in part because the bill and other property tax relief measures do not address the need to reform Nebraska’s entire tax system and, in part, because there has not been effective leadership to address that comprehensive reform.
At its most basic, Nebraska’s tax system, implemented in the mid-1960s, envisions a “three-legged stool” bringing in equal revenue from income, sales and property taxes -- with property and sales taxes supporting state government and programs and property taxes supporting local governments, including K-12 public schools.
With the rise in property values and increasing education costs, property taxes have increased, dramatically so in many rural areas, while income and sales taxes, under pressure from a succession of governors, remained as low as conceivable -- a politically popular move that restricts funding flexibility that would allow the state to offset the property tax increases.
Restoring that balance will require a comprehensive look at the state’s tax system, with some obvious actions that need to be taken.
Among them is a change to value agricultural property based on production rather than sales value -- a change that wouldn’t reduce the amount of money needed for local government but would prevent the dramatic rise in property taxes that have hurt Nebraska’s farmers.
The income and sales taxes also need to be examined, particularly the range of sales tax exemptions that reduce possible revenue to the state by millions each year.
Eliminating some of those exemptions could generate revenue that could be used to increase state aid to schools, which, if properly regulated, would offset property taxes -- restoring at least to some degree the balance of the stool.
That’s unlikely to happen in this legislative session. But that kind of comprehensive reform needs to be addressed and acted upon next year.
No plan will make everyone happy. Success will require leadership like that of Gov. Norbert Tiemann, who sacrificed his political career to establish the tax system in the 1960s, or, lacking that from the executive, legislators who are capable of putting together the “grand bargain” needed unite enough rural and urban support for tax reform to quash any possible filibuster or override a potential gubernatorial veto.