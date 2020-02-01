Editorial, 2/2: City needs to be better prepared for the snow

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city seemed repentant after more than 55 inches of snow fell last year -- the snowiest winter season on record in more than 100 years -- by nixing its hard-and-fast snow-plowing policy that required 4 inches of snow to fall before plowing residential streets.

However, that plan failed miserably last week when a series of smaller storms clogged many neighborhoods for days and rendered the end to the 4-inch rule.

Lincoln City Councilwoman Jane Raybould promised the city would perform better the next time it snows. We'll hope.

The city received more than 800 complaints after a storm earlier this month that was followed by days of sub-freezing temperatures, icing and more snow.

As Lincoln continues to grow by up to 2% a year, perhaps it's time to budget more money, staff hours and other resources for snow removal.

Why not create another rainy day fund, so to speak, to handle the snow? Why not carry over any used funds into the following year -- or the one after that?

We can't control the weather, nor can we always predict it. Predicted blizzards can fizzle out, and a forecasted flurry can turn into an icy mess.