Editorial, 2/2: City needs to be better prepared for the snow

It's February 2. Groundhog Day. A single day on the calendar that, thanks to Bill Murray, will forever be remembered as the one that perpetually replays. Every mundane occurrence. Every chance encounter. Everything. Exactly the same. Forever.
Let's hope it doesn't snow today.
In return for a lifetime of awakening to the musical stylings of Sonny & Cher, we'll settle for sunny -- and without a trace of measurable accumulation.
Recent history tells us snow isn't Lincoln's strong suit.
It appears that both the city of Lincoln and those who live within its borders seem incapable of dealing with the inconveniences of winter time.
The city appears incapable of keeping up with the streets, some of which remained iced over days following the latest bout of inclement weather.
Meanwhile, citizens get impatient when their residential streets are not immediately cleared. The morning commute's biggest challenge, they say, is simply making it out of the neighborhood.
Neither side has scored points with its arguments.
Winter storms require patience all around. And while it's true that the taxes we pay fund the upkeep and maintenance of our streets, it's silly to assume that a city of nearly 100 square miles and thousands of miles of asphalt could be immediately cleared.
You have free articles remaining.
The city seemed repentant after more than 55 inches of snow fell last year -- the snowiest winter season on record in more than 100 years -- by nixing its hard-and-fast snow-plowing policy that required 4 inches of snow to fall before plowing residential streets.
However, that plan failed miserably last week when a series of smaller storms clogged many neighborhoods for days and rendered the end to the 4-inch rule.
Lincoln City Councilwoman Jane Raybould promised the city would perform better the next time it snows. We'll hope.
The city received more than 800 complaints after a storm earlier this month that was followed by days of sub-freezing temperatures, icing and more snow.
As Lincoln continues to grow by up to 2% a year, perhaps it's time to budget more money, staff hours and other resources for snow removal.
Why not create another rainy day fund, so to speak, to handle the snow? Why not carry over any used funds into the following year -- or the one after that?
We can't control the weather, nor can we always predict it. Predicted blizzards can fizzle out, and a forecasted flurry can turn into an icy mess.
The only way to truly be prepared is to be overly prepared, overly budgeted -- and more proactive. After all, we've never heard of a City Council member or mayor losing an election because their opponent accused them of spending too much on efficient snow and ice removal.
The only thing we predict with certainty is that it will snow again.
Editor's note: To be considered for publication, letters to the editor related to the Lincoln Public Schools bond issue must be received by Wednesday. No letters on the issue will be published after Friday.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7391 or psangimino@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @psangimino