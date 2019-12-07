Editorial, 12/8: City building trust with streets plan

In April, Lincoln voters narrowly approved a six-year, quarter-cent sales tax for street improvements that required that at least 25% of the funds raised go to new streets, leaving the remainder for rehabbing and repairing existing roads.
This week, the Lincoln City Council formally adopted a plan to spend 73.5% of the money that will be generated by the tax on three arterials -- North 70th Street, South 40th Street and South 48th Street, the latter two described as “real boogers” by city transportation staff, and road work in four neighborhoods: Havelock, Southwood, and the areas near McPhee Elementary and Zeman Elementary schools.
That was the most that could be spent on existing streets, with the required 25% going to build new streets and 1.5% going to improvements at 33rd Street and Cornhusker Highway, per the ballot language.
In doing so, the council not only followed the template promised during the election campaign but followed through on the work of a volunteer oversight committee that held meetings throughout the city to get input on streets in most need of repair and recommended the seven projects for approval.
You have free articles remaining.
That effort, starting with prioritizing streets for repair, is being chronicled on the city’s website -- a fully transparent process that will show where, when and how much money is being spent on the roads.
The website was rightfully praised for its transparency by Councilwoman Sändra Washington and the work of the committee applauded by Council Chair Jane Raybould.
But the council itself deserves plaudits for approval of the committee’s recommendations, essentially listening to those who voted for the sales tax, primarily to fund existing streets.
That action should mollify those who were concerned that far more than 25% of the funds would be hijacked for new street construction or that the roads set for repair would be based on some sort of pre-existing city agenda.
Work on the projects will begin soon when the projects are put out for bid. The city anticipates that it will have about $9.75 million available from the sales tax this year, with $2.5 million going to new streets and the 33rd and Cornhusker project, and the remainder going to existing streets. In the next five years, about $13 million is expected to be generated from the tax.
The oversight committee is identifying the next round of projects and, based on its previous work, will listen to the people who drive on the roads and approved the tax in doing so. That is how government projects should work. And, in this case, it’s worked very well.