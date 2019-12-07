Editorial, 12/8: City building trust with streets plan

The website was rightfully praised for its transparency by Councilwoman Sändra Washington and the work of the committee applauded by Council Chair Jane Raybould.

But the council itself deserves plaudits for approval of the committee’s recommendations, essentially listening to those who voted for the sales tax, primarily to fund existing streets.

That action should mollify those who were concerned that far more than 25% of the funds would be hijacked for new street construction or that the roads set for repair would be based on some sort of pre-existing city agenda.

Work on the projects will begin soon when the projects are put out for bid. The city anticipates that it will have about $9.75 million available from the sales tax this year, with $2.5 million going to new streets and the 33rd and Cornhusker project, and the remainder going to existing streets. In the next five years, about $13 million is expected to be generated from the tax.

The oversight committee is identifying the next round of projects and, based on its previous work, will listen to the people who drive on the roads and approved the tax in doing so. That is how government projects should work. And, in this case, it’s worked very well.

