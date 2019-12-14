Editorial, 12/15: Carter takes NU’s reins at an important time for state

On Monday, Ted Carter will step into his role as the University of Nebraska’s president-elect under a microscope.
He enters the position with a solid network of support from the advisory committee and UNL faculty. With a well-publicized pay raise for his new position, discussion about his nontraditional background for a university president and faculty concerns about the search process, though, the former Naval Academy superintendent will have to silence some doubters.
Regardless, Carter is starting his new job at a vital time for Nebraska, and his tenure will begin with both long-term challenges and great promise.
Since his salary seems to dominate the discussion, the Journal Star editorial board would be remiss not to discuss it. Earlier this year, we supported a raise for the next university president to bring it more in line with the going rate for the position, as his predecessor, Hank Bounds, was comparatively underpaid.
As the eighth president of the NU system, Carter now oversees 16,000 employees, 51,000 students, a $2.6 billion budget and a $4.5 billion economic impact. Heading a private-sector company that large would bring a hefty paycheck, but total compensation that could reach $1.2 million – still far less than the most prominent Husker coaches – in the public sector turned plenty of heads.
Yes, it ranks in the top 10 nationally among public colleges and third in the Big Ten Conference, trailing only the heads of the Penn State and Ohio State university systems, according to Chronicle of Higher Education data. But it also puts the NU job on the map as it competes for and seeks to retain top candidates in the future.
This extra scrutiny happens to come at a time of uncertainty surrounding higher education in the state, in terms of both student affordability and faculty pay.
Though waters between the Capitol and NU are relatively calm at this time, Nebraskans – particularly in rural areas, per last month’s Nebraska Rural Poll – have expressed doubt about whether the benefits of a college education outweigh the costs. Furthermore, with today’s job crunch in the state likely to be exacerbated by an impending wave of retirements, Carter takes the helm at a critical juncture.
To be sure, Carter has said the right things during and after his whirlwind tour of the state after being named the regents’ priority candidate. His vows to defend academic freedom of educators from political pressure and support a diverse student body, among others, earned him high marks from faculty and us alike.
No doubt he will face lofty goals set forth by regents as he starts his tenure at the University of Nebraska. But we’re optimistic at this point, and we encourage Nebraskans to support Carter as he begins his endeavors to meet them and serve this state.