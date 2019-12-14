Editorial, 12/15: Carter takes NU’s reins at an important time for state

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As the eighth president of the NU system, Carter now oversees 16,000 employees, 51,000 students, a $2.6 billion budget and a $4.5 billion economic impact. Heading a private-sector company that large would bring a hefty paycheck, but total compensation that could reach $1.2 million – still far less than the most prominent Husker coaches – in the public sector turned plenty of heads.

Yes, it ranks in the top 10 nationally among public colleges and third in the Big Ten Conference, trailing only the heads of the Penn State and Ohio State university systems, according to Chronicle of Higher Education data. But it also puts the NU job on the map as it competes for and seeks to retain top candidates in the future.

This extra scrutiny happens to come at a time of uncertainty surrounding higher education in the state, in terms of both student affordability and faculty pay.