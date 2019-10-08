Conversation about paying college athletes has gained plenty of steam since Omaha Sen. Ernie Chambers, decades ago, first advocated compensation for Nebraska football players.
Just last week, the three most prominent head coaches for Husker athletics were asked if they supported the idea of allowing their players to be paid for their name, image and likeness rights, following the passage of a bill in California that would permit the practice.
Scott Frost and John Cook expressed skepticism. Fred Hoiberg embraced the idea.
Their varying responses indicate the complexity of this topic. But, if athletes are indeed able to monetize their abilities, the approach taken by California represents the best path forward for Nebraska – although it’s not without its risks.
The idea of athletic departments being forced to directly pay each and every athlete – at Nebraska, more than 600 – is based on a misunderstanding of California’s legislation.
Athletes would be able to accept compensation for image rights from outside entities, in addition to benefits they receive from their schools. A great analogy would be some form of payment for athletes whose likenesses appeared in the former NCAA Football video games, though the logical outcome would certainly extend to endorsement deals.
Yes, an athletic scholarship and the ancillary perks still carry significant value in this day and age. But this trade-off means athletes face restrictions unlike other college students.
Any student on an academic scholarship could profit off their prowess by tutoring peers or working on research projects.
Journalism students routinely accept paid internships with newsrooms like the Journal Star’s, for instance, and music students can earn money with performances off campus.
Yet that same free-market system doesn’t extend to athletes, despite demands on their time that can seem like a full-time job in season.
Players, meanwhile, have to be wary of accepting anything of value, for fear it could be deemed an impermissible benefit – including having people buy them lunch or selling merchandise they earned. This notion doesn’t square with the present era, when athletic departments rake in nine figures in profits and pay coaches millions annually.
Despite the common sense inspiring California’s reform, potential pitfalls remain. Could sports that don’t make money for the university be shortchanged to beef up recruiting efforts for others? And how would some of the situations that transpire intersect with labor laws?
These worries aren’t reason enough to torpedo the idea of name, image and likeness compensation, but they should lead lawmakers following in the Golden State’s footsteps to craft bills carefully.
Though California’s law is now on the books, it doesn’t take effect until 2023. In the meantime, officials in more than a dozen states – at least one in each the NCAA’s so-called Power Five conferences, including Illinois, Minnesota and Pennsylvania in the Big Ten – plan to file similar legislation.
Nebraska pioneered this discussion many years before it reached the mainstream. Chambers' bill passed in 2003 but was delayed from taking effect as peer legislatures failed to follow suit. It’s a conversation that must be resumed.