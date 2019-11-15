Last week, the Lancaster County Board denied the special permit to build a Costco-affiliated, 180,000-chicken farm, following a nearly six-hour hearing in which opponents cited a litany of reasons that the eight-barn operation near Raymond Central Junior-Senior High School should be rejected, despite the board’s approval of a similar facility in the southwest corner of the county.
Objections, primarily from Raymond Central administrators, board members, parents and students, included the unknown impact of the farm, located just over a mile from the school, on water and air quality and an increase in semi-trailer truck traffic on roads filled with newly licensed, inexperienced drivers.
And those voices were heard by Commissioners Christa Yoakum, Sean Flowerday and Rick Vest who, in voting to deny the permit, listened to their constituents and determined that the risks involved in the operation were too great for its approval.
The Journal Star editorial board agrees with that denial. While we generally believe that owners should be able to do what they want with their property within broad zoning and use requirements, this case presents too many risks, particularly for Raymond Central students who would be exposed to any environmental hazards and the truck traffic for up to six years as well as for the school’s faculty and staff.
But the ramifications of those risks go beyond Raymond Central to the entire county, be it concerns with groundwater and air pollution or the certain need for increased enforcement and continual repair of what would be highly trafficked roads hammered by large, heavy vehicles.
It remains to be seen what landowners Josh and Tonya Bussard and Lincoln Premium Poultry, the company that is operating the Fremont plant that will supply chickens to Costco, will do following the permit’s rejection.
But there is a very good chance that, like the approval of the southwest farm, the denial will go to court.
That case would likely be carried by an argument that the board went beyond its authority in denying a permit that had met all the requirements on the books at the time it was filed and had been approved by country planners and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission.
That thinking, however, would eliminate the board’s ability to take responsibility for developments and act in the best interest of its constituents, which is what it has commendably done here.