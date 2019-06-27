Lincoln’s reputation as a safe city relative to its size speaks well of the job law enforcement has done protecting the community.
But Lincoln’s continued growth has made preserving that ideal more challenging, as hiring of police officers has failed to keep pace. Granted, it’s hard to do in a city that’s added nearly 100,000 permanent residents – 10,000 more than Memorial Stadium can hold – since 1990.
Accordingly, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird’s announcement last week that the city is hiring six new officers for the Lincoln Police Department represents a positive development – one the Journal Star editorial board has long supported to ensure levels of service befitting the perception of this city.
And, as a plus, existing money will fund this expansion to the department’s authorized strength.
Rather than dipping into new funding sources to create these new positions, the city is combining cost savings from the retirement of Public Safety Director Tom Casady with reprioritized spending by LPD to cover the expense of hiring these officers.
Gaylor Baird pledged to increase the size of Lincoln’s police force to keep up with the city’s expansion during the mayoral campaign. She announced the plan to begin fulfilling this promise one month to the day after she was sworn into the office.
With that being said, the editorial board encourages those responsible for the hiring to strive to find candidates reflective of the city’s demographics – race, gender, age, etc. Owing to its status as an urban center and hub for refugee resettlement, Lincoln’s melting pot is increasingly diverse, and varied populations are often best served by officers who are members of those communities.
Money hasn’t been the sole worry for staffing levels, either.
As of April, Lincoln police and city officials told the Journal Star that the Omaha Police Department has hired away 11 certified officers within just the last two years. Given the investment of time, money and resources required before a new officer can be placed on patrol, those losses are, in the words of Lincoln Police Union President Chris Milisits then, “one step forward and two steps backward.”
Our hope is that this modest increase in staffing levels continues in the coming years and allows more veteran officers to move into investigative roles, as the plan unveiled last week does. Adding people to perform follow-up work and to specialize in preventing abuse and sexual assault of children highlights the extra work that can be accomplished with more manpower.
These new officers are an important stride in the right direction for a city constantly adding both new land area and population. Just as Lincoln’s growth shows no signs of stopping, so, too, must city leaders’ efforts to ensure an adequate level of first responders.