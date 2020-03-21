Editorial, 3/22: A year after flood, state steels for pandemic

Last March, Nebraskans were locked in a battle for survival with Mother Nature after a bomb cyclone brought extreme winter weather, torrential rain and historic flooding to the state.

That fight was visible to the naked eye. This March, however, we’re among the global citizens currently waging war against a virus that can’t be seen but has left a swath of death and disruption in its wake.

With schools closed and isolation measures in place, we’re entering uncharted waters. There’s no hashtag or rallying cry similar to the #NebraskaStrong campaign from 2019, at least not yet. But a similar spirit of unity will be imperative in the weeks and months ahead.

Yes, the word “unprecedented” has been used an unprecedented number of times in the last week and a half, when cancellations for schools and sporting events and crowd restrictions for businesses have brought our society to an uneasy halt to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

But when the worst comes for us, the best often comes out – and this is no exception.