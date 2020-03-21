Editorial, 3/22: A year after flood, state steels for pandemic

Last March, Nebraskans were locked in a battle for survival with Mother Nature after a bomb cyclone brought extreme winter weather, torrential rain and historic flooding to the state.
That fight was visible to the naked eye. This March, however, we’re among the global citizens currently waging war against a virus that can’t be seen but has left a swath of death and disruption in its wake.
With schools closed and isolation measures in place, we’re entering uncharted waters. There’s no hashtag or rallying cry similar to the #NebraskaStrong campaign from 2019, at least not yet. But a similar spirit of unity will be imperative in the weeks and months ahead.
Yes, the word “unprecedented” has been used an unprecedented number of times in the last week and a half, when cancellations for schools and sporting events and crowd restrictions for businesses have brought our society to an uneasy halt to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
But when the worst comes for us, the best often comes out – and this is no exception.
Elbow bumps and social distancing measures designed to minimize contact and slow the spread of the coronavirus were met with good humor and widespread acceptance. (Including plenty of jokes about exorbitant purchases of toilet paper – and thefts from interstate rest areas.)
Businesses have begun to open earlier to allow the elderly and immunocompromised – the most vulnerable to COVID-19 – to shop in a lower-risk environment. Volunteers continue to serve nonprofits across the state. Grassroots efforts to ensure people didn’t go hungry and coordinated efforts to support fellow Nebraskans popped up almost immediately following guidelines that restricted crowd sizes.
And our leaders – including Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and local health departments across the state, among numerous others – have handled this emergency coolly and calmly. They’ve provided ample information and clear guidance to the public at a time where innuendo and misinformation could thrive without clear directives from the top.
Finally, no discussion about the novel coronavirus is complete without recognizing and appreciating the tireless, selfless work of health care professionals in these uncertain times.
Nebraskans are a resilient bunch. It runs in our blood.
Native tribes lived off what the sometimes-inhospitable Great Plains offered. Hardy pioneers endured blizzards, droughts, tornadoes and floods that wrecked homes and livelihoods – multiple times, in many cases.
Last year’s devastating floods showcased the true colors of “Nebraska Strong.” Judging by the early reactions to this pandemic, the second verse will likely be the same as the first.
This, too, shall pass. And while the full extent of the havoc wrought by COVID-19 won’t be fully evident for months, Nebraskans must – and will – band together as we have during past crises.