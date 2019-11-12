A first step – regardless of size – can be a meaningful one if it’s in the right direction.
And last week, the city of Lincoln took a step – perhaps not as big of a one as many would have like – toward making our community a little safer when Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird signed an ordinance that requires guns left in vehicles to be kept out of sight with the vehicle doors locked.
Councilman Roy Christensen’s original ordinance called for such guns to be locked in a glove compartment, the trunk or a secure case. The ordinance was dialed back over worries about how the rule would apply to pickups and transportation of hunting rifles.
Gaylor Baird made it clear as she signed the ordinance that she had hoped to deliver more. But this ordinance, paired with one from Council Chair Jane Raybould requiring the theft of a gun to be reported within 48 hours of its discovery, are two small steps in the right direction.
The vast majority of gun owners are responsible and civic-minded. Neither measure is particularly revolutionary or controversial – as is evidenced by both passing unanimously.
You have free articles remaining.
Responsible gun owners would likely be doing both already. But codifying this sends a signal to all that Lincoln is serious about holding gun owners accountable and taking reasonable measures to make it harder for guns to be stolen and used for criminal purposes.
In addition, the Lincoln/Lancaster County Suicide Prevention coalition donated 600 trigger locks, which work on handguns and rifle. While well intended, this gesture may not do much to further gun safety in our community because federal law has required purchased guns come with trigger locks for some time. But it stands as another commitment by the community to make gun safety a priority.
Any ordinance that can be slapped with the label “gun control” risks being divisive, but owners don’t want their guns stolen any more than non-gun owners want stolen guns on the streets. These developments are a solid foundation on which to build a dialog.
Gaylor Baird suggested a careful review of real data after implementation of these measures. Based on real data, the mayor and City Council may need to revisit other ideas in the years ahead. But a small step, a reasonable step and a step that has broad community support is, nevertheless, a step toward a safer community.