Editorial, 9/9: Nebraska right to extend jobless benefit

With a deadline looming this week, Nebraska announced that it would make available an extra $300 per week in jobless benefits offered by the federal government and established though an executive order by President Donald Trump.

South Dakota is the only state to have declined the assistance, but Nebraska was the last state in nation to have made a decision.

While we are pleased with the state’s decision, there should be no hesitancy in the state offering its residents whatever COVID-related assistance the federal government offers. After all, Nebraskans – like everyone else in the country – will be paying for it now or in the future.

Nebraska is an outlier in another area, too. It’s the only state in the nation that didn’t extend emergency supplemental food assistance beyond July. Forty-nine other states approved extending maximum SNAP benefits through August, and 13 have applied to do so through September.

Khalilah LeGrand, a spokeswoman for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, told the Omaha World-Herald, “State programs will continue to return to their typical operations as we continue to return to a greater place of normalcy and work to get Nebraska growing. We encourage all residents who can and are able to get back to work to do so.”