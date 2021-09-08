Editorial, 9/9: Health standards fight teaches wrong lesson

Months of rancorous debate over how Nebraska students learn about health doesn't mean doesn't change the fact that they desperately do need to learn about health.

Unfortunately, the outcry over the State Board of Education's first proposal has overshadowed the need for all children to have a trusted, qualified and willing adult teach our state’s youth what they must know as they grow up. For the child of every involved parent who testified for or against the plan, another student lacks the household structure or support to obtain that education at home – meaning school is the only choice.

Accordingly, real losers in this situation are Nebraska’s students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Students need age-appropriate guidelines to learn about health, and the stated intent of these optional standards – before the effort was politicized to the point of no return -- was protecting Nebraska children from sexual abuse and bullying.

That’s a goal that all Nebraska parents should want to see happen. Instead, parents left and right accused the committee that wrote the draft standards of grooming children.

To be fair, members of the State Board of Education were in a difficult situation.