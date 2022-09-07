Editorial, 9/8: Library changes send message to community

It's a perennial news story: The overdue library book, the monstrous fine, payment or forgiveness. It's always a nice break from the more dire events of the day making headlines.
We had one in Tuesday's Journal Star about a Helena, Montana, man who made good -- to the tune of $58 -- on a Lincoln Public Library book 14,153 days overdue that he checked out while a law student at UNL.
The Guinness Book of World Records claims the highest fine ever paid for an overdue book was a reasonable $345.14, for a book checked out in 1955 from a public library in Kewanee, Illinois, and returned in 2003.
George Washington checked out two books in 1789 from the New York Society Library and never returned them. The man who couldn't tell a lie did manage to get out of paying the inflation-adjusted $300,000 owed on unreturned copies of "Law of Nations" and "Common Debates," though according to a 2010 Guardian article, his estate did replace "Law of Nations" with a copy of the same edition.
All fun facts, but it's a story that will no longer be written in Lincoln, where starting Sept. 1, the Lincoln City Libraries eliminated overdue fines on all materials.
This doesn't mean it's an all-you-can-take book buffet. Borrowers will still be responsible for lost and damaged items, and any item out 21 days after its due date is considered lost.
But it does mean the $99,550 in overdue fines -- about 1% of the libraries' budget -- goes away.
The change, approved by the City Council in its 2022-24 budget, is aimed an removing a potential hurdle to library use by some. "It is the mission of the Lincoln City Libraries to foster the power of reading and provide open access to all forms of information to enrich lives every day. This policy will enhance our ability to provide important access to all Lincoln residents," said Traci Glass, assistant library director.
The New York Public Library, the largest library system in the country, went this route in 2021. There, library President Anthony W. Marx said, "For those who can afford the fines, they are barely an incentive" to return books on time, adding "For those who can't afford the fines ... they become a real barrier to access."
The lost revenue is small. The message is big: Lincoln is looking for walls to knock down and hurdles to remove to improve access for all to the tools that build knowledge.
We'll miss those overdue-book stories, but eliminating fines might be start of countless other, better stories as individuals are able to enrich their minds and broaden their opportunities through independent learning.