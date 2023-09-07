Immediately after the Nebraska Attorney General's Office published an advisory opinion that offices of the inspectors general responsible for investigating the state’s child welfare and prison systems were unconstitutional, those agencies running those systems took action designed to shut out the inspectors general from obtaining information on their programs and limiting physical access to prison.

Because Attorney General Mike Hilgers' opinion is only advisory and nonbinding, the agencies are in violation of existing state law in restricting inspectors general, who are established under the Legislature’s oversight and investigation powers.

Hilgers' opinion said that the creation of the offices violated the constitution’s separation of powers clause because the inspectors general have broad powers of investigation that can cut across branches of government, create hardships for agencies and create an imbalance in powers among the branches of government. Given the long-established legislative oversight authority, the opinion could be challenged in court.

Or the opinion should be used by the Legislature in its upcoming 2024 session to refine the law governing the inspectors generals to remove any constitutional issues and allow the offices to continue to function with full access to the agencies and their programs.

Hilgers' opinion should not be used as justification for a change from current practice right now, while the situation awaits resolution, most likely in the Legislature.

Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, who oversees the state ombudsman's office as the chair of the Executive Board, is confident that the Legislature can find a way to rework the inspectors general role that "will satisfy any constitutional concerns laid out by the attorney general."

That would eliminate the need for a long, costly court battle over the inspectors generals, who have done valuable work in exposing the perpetuation of harm against vulnerable Nebraskans — incarcerated persons and children — and the mismanagement of taxpayer funds.

The offices should be allowed to continue to do their work, as is still required by law, while any constitutional problems are cleared up, either by the courts, or, preferably, the Legislature.