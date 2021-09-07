Editorial, 9/8: Don't discourage best to serve in public realm

And whether it's through a recall, comments at a meeting, a social media post or a casual meeting in a grocery store aisle, voicing one's displeasure with a person or a policy must be done civilly. Our system of government depends on able and willing people stepping up. Running for office is hard work. Serving after election is even harder. And, yes, city council members and state legislators receive compensation, but most would tell you their per-hour wage is less than a pittance.

Every public servant knows disagreement is part of the job description, but disagreeability doesn't have to be. If we want the best people representing us, we owe them our best behavior.

That doesn't mean ignoring a bad decision, but it does mean addressing it in an adult and respectful manner. That doesn't mean not arguing for or against a policy, but it does mean not attacking a person -- verbally or otherwise.

No one runs for office expecting to please everyone. But no one runs for office to place themselves, their family or their livelihood in harm's way.

Neither the left nor the right has a monopoly on good ideas or good people. Public servants deserve the benefit of the supposition they are trying to do what they believe is right.

Treating elected officials -- and everyone else in a civil setting -- with respect gives us the best chance to be represented by good people and find good solutions to the hard issues that divide us.

