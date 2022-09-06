 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Editorial, 9/7: Circumstances create unusual county budget

Lancaster County City Building

The Lancaster County budget is increasing by an eye-popping 12%. But the county’s property tax rate is going down, not up.

The explanation for that seeming impossibility is simple. Much of the budget increase, some $17 million, is federal American Rescue Act dollars, which will be spent by the county on projects that include improving broadband access, fixing culverts, improving rural water service and for grants for human service agencies.

Those projects must be included in the budget to give the county authority to spend the cash that came from Washington, not local taxpayers. And, those are one-time expenditures, which should be reflected in the 2023-24 budget that could be lower than that for the upcoming fiscal year.

As for the $10.6 million in new general fund spending in the $278 million budget approved by the County Board last month, the majority is driven by salary increases for sheriff’s deputies and county corrections officers along with increases in contracts for medical services for the jail and juvenile detention center.

Specifically, salaries of deputies will go up by $1.4 million and corrections officers will go up $3.4 million, increases needed to match salaries going up in other local departments and nationwide.

Another $1.2 million will go to reimbursement rates for court-appointed attorneys under a fee schedule determined by district court judges.

The remainder of the increase – about $4.2 million – will go to support other county programs including the crisis center, property management and, importantly, roads and bridges, which remain a chronic problem.

The drop in the tax levy – from 26.4076 cents per $100 of property valuation to 26.0814 cents – is largely the result of an overall county valuation increase at a higher level than was anticipated when the budget was built.

Valuations increased 4%. The budget was built assuming a 2.5% increase. The 4% increase would have generated an extra $1.2 million in revenue for the county But rather than collect that revenue, the County Board decided to lower the tax rate by about a third of a cent.

For the individual taxpayer, that drop isn’t huge. The owner of a $226,342 home, the average price in Lincoln, would pay $590.33 to support county government – a savings of $7.38 from the previous years.

That’s not much. But $7 is $7, and any tax cut is always better than any increase.

Editorial, 8/21: Nebraskans deserve better initiative process

Editorial, 8/21: Nebraskans deserve better initiative process

Petitions to place issues on ballots, reverse decisions and laws and recall elected officials represent the power of people to have their voices heard and will reflected in state and local laws and government.

That’s a particularly important right in Nebraska, where, with our unique unicameral legislature, the petition initiatives stand in as the “second house,” allowing the people to in some cases, like the abolition of the death penalty, reverse a legislative decision and, in others, like Medicaid expansion and casino gambling, force the state to enact policies that the Legislature and governor have rejected.\

Too often, however, the power of the people is being short circuited as petitions are rejected by the Secretary of State in statewide campaigns or locally, election commissioners or county clerks and, in some cases, the Nebraska Supreme Court for reasons other than failing to obtain enough qualified signatures.

The 2020 petition drive to legalize medical marijuana, for example, gathered nearly 200,000 signatures. But the Supreme Court barred the measure from going before the voters, ruling that the language violated the state’s single subject rule.

This year, the medical marijuana drive again gathered enough signatures, but ran afoul of that petitions to have signatures of 5% of registered voters in 38 of the state’s 93 counties to get on the ballot. That case remains tied up in federal court, with circulators challenging the constitutionality of the county-by-county requirements.

Most recently, Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively determined that petitions to “Let Lincoln Vote” on a proposed city fairness ordinance could not be verified because they did not include a statement indicating whether petition circulators were paid or volunteer, as required by state law.

Each rejection, including those of other campaigns who have had their petitions nullified, thwart the will of the voters through bureaucratic rules and regulations based on state laws that are, it seems, designed to make the petition process as difficult as possible and preserve the power of the Legislature and local governments.

There are, however, solutions to end most rejections for reasons other than failing to attain enough signatures.

The simplest of those would set up a process under which petitions are submitted to either the Secretary of State or local election officials for review before they are circulated.

Such reviews could then pinpoint problems with the petition language – e.g. the two subjects and the lack of the statement about paid or volunteer circulators — and allow organizers to craft a petition that would be approved when submitted for signature verification.

As for the county-by-county requirement, state law could be changed to alter the signature requirements, either by simply setting a percentage needed for the entire state, which would be ideal, or by broadening the areas counted for signatures, for example, by requiring a percentage of signatures by Congressional District rather than county.

Either would alter the current undemocratic inequality that gives a single voter in Arthur County the same ability to qualify an issue for the ballot as 1,216 signatories in Douglas County.

Together those changes, which would require legislative and local government action and funding, would fix many of the petition process problems and, in doing so, restore and preserve the power of the people that is a key element in our state and local democracy.

