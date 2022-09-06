Editorial, 9/7: Circumstances create unusual county budget

The Lancaster County budget is increasing by an eye-popping 12%. But the county’s property tax rate is going down, not up.
The explanation for that seeming impossibility is simple. Much of the budget increase, some $17 million, is federal American Rescue Act dollars, which will be spent by the county on projects that include improving broadband access, fixing culverts, improving rural water service and for grants for human service agencies.
Those projects must be included in the budget to give the county authority to spend the cash that came from Washington, not local taxpayers. And, those are one-time expenditures, which should be reflected in the 2023-24 budget that could be lower than that for the upcoming fiscal year.
As for the $10.6 million in new general fund spending in the $278 million budget approved by the County Board last month, the majority is driven by salary increases for sheriff’s deputies and county corrections officers along with increases in contracts for medical services for the jail and juvenile detention center.
Specifically, salaries of deputies will go up by $1.4 million and corrections officers will go up $3.4 million, increases needed to match salaries going up in other local departments and nationwide.
Another $1.2 million will go to reimbursement rates for court-appointed attorneys under a fee schedule determined by district court judges.
The remainder of the increase – about $4.2 million – will go to support other county programs including the crisis center, property management and, importantly, roads and bridges, which remain a chronic problem.
The drop in the tax levy – from 26.4076 cents per $100 of property valuation to 26.0814 cents – is largely the result of an overall county valuation increase at a higher level than was anticipated when the budget was built.
Valuations increased 4%. The budget was built assuming a 2.5% increase. The 4% increase would have generated an extra $1.2 million in revenue for the county But rather than collect that revenue, the County Board decided to lower the tax rate by about a third of a cent.
For the individual taxpayer, that drop isn’t huge. The owner of a $226,342 home, the average price in Lincoln, would pay $590.33 to support county government – a savings of $7.38 from the previous years.
That’s not much. But $7 is $7, and any tax cut is always better than any increase.