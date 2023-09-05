It's been a week since Volleyball Day in Nebraska brought 92,003 people together in Memorial Stadium, setting a world record for a crowd witnessing a women's sporting event.

It's been a week, and the goosebumps are still popping up as players, coaches and fans recall the magic.

It's been a week, and national and international ripples from an unforgettable night still resonate in the mass media, social media and, most importantly, in personal memories.

A quirky start of the Husker football season — the first two games on the road — allowed the time to stage and take down a volleyball court, a concert stage and all the other tweaks that went into the night. It was surely an expensive endeavor, but it was money well spent on a program that has succeeded at the highest levels and has instilled pride in a university, the community and the state.

It's almost certainly too much to ask to try to break that record next year or anytime soon. Changes to Memorial Stadium may reduce seating capacity. The herculean efforts of support staff may not be doable annually.

But an annual celebration of Husker volleyball and volleyball in Nebraska is warranted and worthy of pursuit.

Maybe it's in Pinnacle Bank Arena with overflow in the Haymarket. Almost certainly it doesn't need a big-name musical act to fill seats. Maybe, if it doesn't flout NCAA recruiting rules, a couple of high school teams could be added to the lineup.

Volleyball Day in Nebraska sent an important message to the nation. It spoke to the value of women's athletics. It spoke to athletics in general. Whether one's witnessed firsthand the electricity of Husker volleyball in Devaney or just watched it on TV, the athleticism of the top-level volleyball players is undeniable.

The national attention of Volleyball Day in Nebraska can't hurt recruiting, either. There could have been no stronger testament to the support for and commitment to the sport in this state.

As Journal Star columnist and reporter Amie Just noted in a recent investigative piece, Husker volleyball is the only women's sport at any Power 6 school to turn a profit. That speaks, as well, to what volleyball means to Nebraskans, who show their love with their pocketbooks as well as the sellouts and cheers.

Volleyball Day in Nebraska set an impossibly high bar for a showcase sporting event.

But it's been a week, and the momentum lingers. It would be wise — and a lot of fun — to keep it going.