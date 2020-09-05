Editorial, 9/6: Local control aids Lincoln's plan to keep virus measures

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Sept. 14, 65 of the 66 counties that are now in Phase 3 of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services’ reopening plan will move to Phase 4. That will bring 92 of the state’s 93 counties under the measure that loosens or eliminates most restrictions aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus.

The only county that will not be under Phase 4 is Lancaster, which, on the same day, will post a clarification of its directed health measure stating that it will continue with its current plan -- that includes a mask mandate -- through at least Sept. 30.

The primary reason that Lancaster County won’t be loosening restrictions in the next month is a dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, which brought more than 25,000 students back to campus two weeks ago.

For the week ending Aug. 29, Lancaster County had 338 positive COVID-19 cases, nearly double the previous week’s total of 172 cases. In fact, the number of positive cases in the general community was exactly the same both weeks. The entire 166 case increase came from UNL.

But UNL students, faculty and staff aren’t locked down on the campus; they're moving throughout the community, patronizing downtown bars and restaurants and many living off campus.