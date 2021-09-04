Editorial, 9/5: LPS pursuing right priorities with COVID relief money

Lincoln Public Schools has $61.4 million to spend in federal coronavirus relief dollars dispensed from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund that was approved last March.
That unprecedented windfall represents the lion’s share of the $96 million LPS has received under the program that aims at helping schools recover from the pandemic and, critically, fund projects aimed at reforming education.
Under its ESSER II plan released Wednesday, LPS will address the former by focusing on tackling learning loss, combating disparities driven by the pandemic and addressing mental health needs.
To do so, LPS intends to continue funding for 38 reading and math interventionists, long-term substitutes and additional hours for teachers to work with special-education and early childhood students.
It also will expand its Advancement via Individual Determination program that prepares soon-to-be-first-generation college students for life after high school through an elective course. Now offered at Lincoln Northeast, AVID would expand to Lincoln High, Culler and Dawes middle schools this year and Lincoln Northwest this fall.
Wisely, LPS plans to devote a good share of the ESSER funds to addressing inequity, a continuing issue for the city and school system that is starkly illustrated by graduation rates.
In 2020, 87.3% of white students graduated high school. That number drops significantly for other students of color, including Natives (57.1%), Blacks (65.5%) and Latinos (67.3%).
To address that disparity, LPS hopes to earmark some of the ESSER funds to sustain a federal grant that assists Native students and to expand engagement with minority students in middle and high school.
Those are just the initial steps that the district will be taking. A plan to develop measurables to assess disparities, using criteria such as graduation and suspension rates, enrollment in honors courses and staff diversity, and create methods to address them is set to be formed by April and will be implemented thereafter.
Other proposals for the money include: expanding summer school and jump-start programs, implementing updated reading and math curriculum, teacher training, expanding library print and digital collections, Wi-Fi hotspots for students and purchasing personal protective equipment and funding COVID-19 leave if conditions change.
It must be noted that ESSER funds cannot be used to supplement the district’s general fund. That is, they cannot be used for day-to-day operations and, therefore can’t provide any relief for property taxpayers.
In fact, the ESSER funds will expire in 2024, which will force LPS and the Board of Education to determine if any of the programs that will be implemented in the next two years should be continued, then figure out a way to fund them using its traditional revenue sources.
With that caveat, the LPS plan, which is open for public feedback via the LPS webpage, and will be submitted to the Nebraska Department of Education on Sept. 15, appears to be well designed and, with its emphasis on addressing educational equity, will utilize the coronavirus-created windfall in the best possible manner.