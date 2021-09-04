Editorial, 9/5: LPS pursuing right priorities with COVID relief money

In 2020, 87.3% of white students graduated high school. That number drops significantly for other students of color, including Natives (57.1%), Blacks (65.5%) and Latinos (67.3%).

To address that disparity, LPS hopes to earmark some of the ESSER funds to sustain a federal grant that assists Native students and to expand engagement with minority students in middle and high school.

Those are just the initial steps that the district will be taking. A plan to develop measurables to assess disparities, using criteria such as graduation and suspension rates, enrollment in honors courses and staff diversity, and create methods to address them is set to be formed by April and will be implemented thereafter.

Other proposals for the money include: expanding summer school and jump-start programs, implementing updated reading and math curriculum, teacher training, expanding library print and digital collections, Wi-Fi hotspots for students and purchasing personal protective equipment and funding COVID-19 leave if conditions change.

It must be noted that ESSER funds cannot be used to supplement the district’s general fund. That is, they cannot be used for day-to-day operations and, therefore can’t provide any relief for property taxpayers.