Editorial, 9/4: Losses abound as COVID-19 wrecks football season in 2020

The Nebraska players’ lawsuit never should have been required to confirm the vote to suspend the season was 11-3 among presidents and chancellors.

To be sure, the lack of transparency from Big Ten Conference headquarters was maddening. League officials should have been much clearer about why they went from releasing a schedule to much fanfare to postponing the season in the span of six days.

We didn’t live in an ideal world, even before COVID-19. It would have made sense for the conferences to work together, rather than make decisions individually. Instead, we’re left with piecemeal rules that have left athletes dizzied and communities in disarray over uncertainty.

North Carolina State delayed its season opener against Virginia Tech for two weeks after an outbreak on campus. Alabama and South Carolina both have begun counting positive cases among their student bodies in the thousands, rather than the hundreds, this week. Outbreaks at schools including Iowa, Notre Dame and North Carolina led to suspension of all athletics for various amounts of time.

And don’t forget these athletes go to class, too. Many universities, including a couple in the Big Ten, are now teaching entirely online. Others are threatening such a move, and more high-profile players opt out of the season each day.