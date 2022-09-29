Editorial, 9/30: Taxation hearing doesn't reveal much truth

Last week’s “Truth in Taxation” public hearing predictably turned into a gripe session -- attended by about 50 people -- against the four Lancaster County political subdivisions that raised tax rates for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The pink postcards required under the measure passed by the Legislature this spring, were confusing and, in some cases, inaccurate.

That also should have been anticipated as counties attempted to implement what could have been an enlightening examination of taxation across the state that would provide each owner with an accounting of the taxes assessed on their property and give the subdivisions an informed reaction to those levies.

But it's not clear that's what Blair Sen. Ben Hansen and his legislative supporters had in mind with LB644.

Rather, their so-called “Truth in Taxation” act, because of tactics and timing, devolved to anti-tax political grandstanding aimed at shaming any subdivision that increased its property taxes revenues by more than 2% no matter how relatively small in dollars and cents.

Had the measure intended to truly provide the “truth” about each property’s taxation, the measure would have required the pink postcards to contain the information about every subdivision -- its rate, increase or decrease and the amount of taxes levied against the property.

Instead, Lincoln taxpayers' pink cards only included Southeast Community College, with the confusing notation for the vast majority of recipients that the increase was “0.” Put simply, SCC was required to be on the Lincoln cards because its increase in the 15 counties it serves exceeded the limit in the law.

The formula for landing on the card also takes into account increasing property valuations, which is why Lincoln Public Schools, which receives about 60% of property taxes in the city, was exempted from the listing despite a budget increase.

The city of Lincoln and Lancaster County, the two other largest taxing entities, also were exempted from the card, essentially making it worthless as a tool for property owners to determine the real truth about their taxation.

The hearings, which were held in counties across the state, did provide the opportunity for subdivision offices to explain their budget and tax increases to those who attended. That is of some value.

But the Lancaster County hearing and many others were held after the subdivisions had approved their budgets. So the input on those budgets came too late to have any effect on this year’s taxes.

Suffice it to say, that the first year of “Truth in Taxation” was, unfortunately, exactly what it appeared to be when the measure was passed – simply an opportunity to criticize the subdivisions and their boards.

By including all taxing entities on the pink card and requiring hearings that include all the subdivisions take place before budgets and tax levies are set, the program could be of value to taxpayers and the subdivisions, if that was the real motive of lawmakers.