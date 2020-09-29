Editorial, 9/30: Programming, visits critical for inmates during COVID

Almost everyone knows a family member, a friend or an acquaintance in an assisted living center or care facility who has been impacted by COVID-19 quarantining.
Residents have often been unable to receive visitors or take part in the programming or activities that enrich their lives. For some the mental and physical toll has been dramatic.
It’s easy to sympathize with them, and their struggles have received media attention.
A group affected every bit as much as many senior citizens – though easier to ignore and, perhaps, harder to sympathize with – is prison inmates.
Group living arrangements have been an easy place for COVID to spread – whether it’s senior housing or fraternities and sororities on campus. But perhaps even more dangerous is the spread possible among inmates in the custody of the corrections department.
Though slow at first, COVID testing in prisons has accelerated. And so have infections.
As a response, prison officials have taken the prudent steps to separate inmates, isolate them, curtail visitation and halt programming.
While these moves have potential to help control the spread of COVID among inmates and the community at large via visitors, they aren’t without their impacts.
Visitors are valuable to inmates’ mental health, providing an important emotional outlet and motivation to do what it takes on the inside of the prison walls so they can legally get outside of them.
Even more important is the programming that isn’t happening. An enormous percentage of inmates – and we’ve said this before in dozens of editorials – will be released and return to society. They’ll get jobs, build relationships, face temptations. And their prison programming aims to position them to succeed.
Yes, prison is punitive. But its even more important work is rehabilitative. It’s not meant to be comfortable. It is meant – in most instances – to be curative.
The challenge inside the state’s correctional facilities is daunting every day. The well-documented overcrowding has only made it harder. And now COVID has further raised the stakes.
Prison officials must walk a fine line. While they exercise caution to arrest the spread of COVID, they can’t be so cautious that they overlook the mental health and rehabilitative mission of the corrections department.
