Editorial, 9/30: Funding Lincoln's parks and trails could be a challenge

It's a sad reality that the 10-year facility plan issued recently by the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department features more projects than the funding needed to accomplish each of them.

We are believers in the importance of parks, trails and open spaces. They are among the quality-of-life amenities that makes Lincoln a great place to live.

But there will be a challenge in financing this to-do list, no matter how worthy we believe it to be. Until we know those particulars, it's impossible to offer our full-throated support. We can, however, note that any Parks and Rec plan must fit into a bigger budget picture that weighs many competing needs.

That doesn't mean each project -- from maintaining the lights on the city's softball fields to renovations at the city swimming pools to a $2 million water main replacement in Pioneers Park -- doesn't deserve serious consideration.

Lincoln prides itself on its 137 parks, assorted green spaces and other amenities, including dozens of pieces of playground equipment and 112 miles of trails, that are used by thousands of bicyclists, walkers and runners.