Editorial, 9/3: Patience is still needed in watching Frost's attempt to turn around Huskers

It goes beyond Nebraska's lackluster performance in the 30-22 loss to the Illini on Saturday. The delta variant has rekindled the mask-mandate discussion, and some folks might choose just to stay away out of concern for their health.

Still, the Huskers enter their home opener floundering in a sea of apathy, discontent and indifference that's coming from a fan base that prides itself on being the best in America.

No one ever said how much patience would be required. Those who thought one season of patience would do the trick have been sorely mistaken as we enter into year four of the Frost Era.

It's OK to look on with a more critical eye, while showing patience. Temper expectations, but demand that this program, which means so much to a community -- and an entire state -- shows progress while it can be held up both athletically and ethically.

And if you need one reason for optimism heading into this week, just talk to quarterback Adrian Martinez, who isn't going to let one game -- one loss -- dampen the spirit inside the locker room. There are 11 games to go, he says. It's far too soon to get off this ride.