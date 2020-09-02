Editorial, 9/3: Late wrangling harms faith in initiative process

What are the odds?
Enough Nebraskans signed petitions to place three initiatives on the November ballot.
Signers wanted their say on casino gaming at horse tracks, legalizing medical marijuana and tightening a cap on what payday lenders can charge in interest.
And there’s a chance -- a slim one, but a chance -- that voters won’t get to decide any of them, the initiatives all potentially derailed for legal reasons after gathering more than enough signatures.
The Supreme Court will rule after hearing arguments on Secretary of State Bob Evnen’s blocking of putting the gambling initiative on the ballot. In addition to allowing casino gambling at horse tracks, the measure regulates and taxes gaming. Evnen said the three elements of the initiative violate the single-subject in the state constitution, though legalizing expanded gaming without allowing regulation and taxing of it seems like a bigger problem.
Opponents of medical marijuana opted for the same single-subject argument -- that the measure is really asking voters if they should be able to use marijuana medicinally and whether private companies can grow and sell it. In the case, the suit is being brought by Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner.
The payday lending issue is a little different, with two challenges mounted. The first argues that wording of the measure creates bias against the payday lending industry. A new claim says circulators in some cases failed to read the object of the initiative to signers, who then withdrew their support, resulting in the disqualification of enough signatures in certain counties to drop it below the 5% threshold required in 46 of the state's 93 counties.
While questioning the validity of signatures can only happen after a petition circulates, the other objections seem avoidable, like they could have been addressed before we'd gotten to this point.
Now, there’s just over a week until the November ballot must be finalized, and the courts will have more weight than the hundreds of thousands of signatures in deciding how democracy works.
This isn’t about the merits of any of the ballot initiatives. It’s about the initiative and referendum process. Each initiative was reviewed by the state’s Revisor of Statutes. Organizers could logically believe that their wording would pass legal muster. The casino gambling issue is particularly odd because it’s the Secretary of State’s office that is now challenging the wording.
To ensure the integrity of this process – and to enhance voter trust in our system – there should be limited chances to challenge petition wording once it leaves the Revisor of Statutes. Once petitions are being circulated, anyone can see the wording. Give opponents 10 days to raise their concerns. If a wording changed is deemed necessary then, the process is already spelled out and involves relaunching the petition drive.
These 11th-hour legal efforts that have nothing to do with valid signatures aim to deny voters their say. At this point, opponents of the initiative ought to be starting to make their case to the voters, not to judges.
