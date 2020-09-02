Editorial, 9/3: Late wrangling harms faith in initiative process

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What are the odds?

Enough Nebraskans signed petitions to place three initiatives on the November ballot.

Signers wanted their say on casino gaming at horse tracks, legalizing medical marijuana and tightening a cap on what payday lenders can charge in interest.

And there’s a chance -- a slim one, but a chance -- that voters won’t get to decide any of them, the initiatives all potentially derailed for legal reasons after gathering more than enough signatures.

The Supreme Court will rule after hearing arguments on Secretary of State Bob Evnen’s blocking of putting the gambling initiative on the ballot. In addition to allowing casino gambling at horse tracks, the measure regulates and taxes gaming. Evnen said the three elements of the initiative violate the single-subject in the state constitution, though legalizing expanded gaming without allowing regulation and taxing of it seems like a bigger problem.

Opponents of medical marijuana opted for the same single-subject argument -- that the measure is really asking voters if they should be able to use marijuana medicinally and whether private companies can grow and sell it. In the case, the suit is being brought by Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner.