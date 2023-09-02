Like many other holidays, the focus of Labor Day seems to have shifted.

But it's more than cookouts, car trips, a three-day weekend and the unofficial end of summer.

Labor Day, originating in 1882 in New York City, is a chance to celebrate the economic and social improvements fueled by the hard work of the nation's labor force.

Early on, labor unions championed concepts like a shorter work week, workplace safety measures, higher wages and other benefits.

The rising tide they created lifted all boats, and today many of the things early labor champions fought for are considered standard.

Our community is enriched by the labor of all — health care, manufacturing, education, retail sales, the service industries, nonprofits and charitable and public service work. And civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. said, "All labor that uplifts humanity has dignity." And that dignity should be remembered on Labor Day. Here are some other thoughts to ponder on the nature of labor.

***

"Pleasure in the job puts perfection in the work." — Aristotle, Greek philosopher

***

"Genius is 1% inspiration and 99% perspiration." — Thomas Edison, American inventor

***

"It is only through labor and painful effort, by grim energy and resolute courage, that we move on to better things." — Theodore Roosevelt, former U.S. president

***

"The miracle is not that we do the work, but that we are happy to do it." — Mother Teresa, Catholic nun

***

"The big secret in life is that there is no big secret. Whatever your goal, you can get there if you're willing to work." — Oprah Winfrey, businesswoman and TV personality

***

"Nothing will work unless you do." — Maya Angelou, American memoirist

***

"There are no secrets to success. It is the result of preparation, hard work, and learning from failure." — Colin Powell, former U.S. secretary of state

***

“Without labor nothing prospers.” — Sophocles, Greek tragedian

***

“It’s hard to beat a person who never gives up.” — Babe Ruth, American baseball player

***

“It was working men and women who made the 20th century the American century. It was the labor movement that helped secure so much of what we take for granted today.” — Barack Obama, former U.S. president

***

“If they don’t give you a seat at the table, bring a folding chair.” — Shirley Chisholm, former U.S. representative

***

"To find joy in work is to find the fountain of youth." — Pearl S. Buck, American writer