Editorial, 9/29: Joel leaves big shoes to fill, smoother path

A community has few greater obligations than educating its young. And few people have a more important role in that sacred duty than a superintendent. He or she sets priorities and tone, builds relationships, partners with the school board to identify needs and execute plans. And he or she decides snow days.

In addition to all the predictable duties of a superintendent, perhaps the most important one is rising to the challenge of the unexpected.

That has been a hallmark of the Steve Joel era at Lincoln Public Schools. Joel announced his retirement -- effective at the end of the academic year in May -- on Monday. He has served for 11 years, a long time in the field.

The stable leadership Joel has brought has made the district better and made many of its challenges less challenging.

The goodwill and confidence Joel and the board have engendered made possible the passage of bond referendums in 2014 and 2020. When completed, they will have funded the creation of The Career Academy, one new middle school, two new elementary schools and two new high schools to accommodate the addition of 6,000 students since Joel was hired.

In a sense, Joel's Lincoln tenure was bookended by two unforeseeable disasters, and his reactions to both are emblematic of his leadership.