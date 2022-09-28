Editorial, 9/29: A big deal for Husker athletics, fans

The big business that is Nebraska Athletics will get even bigger Saturday when a 15-year, $301 million multimedia deal goes into effect.

The agreement with PlayFly Sports, which must be formally approved by the NU Board of Regents at its Friday meeting, includes an average annual $18.2 million guarantee to the athletic department over the life of the contract, with the initial payment during the 2023-24 fiscal year coming in at $13 million and increasing to $23.2 million in the final year of the deal in 2037-38.

That deal almost certainly represents a dramatic increase in multimedia income for the department, which, under former Athletic Director Bill Moos, brought its media rights in-house in 2021. As a result, the school did everything from selling its own ads to managing its own radio network, which, along with marketing and digital development will now be handled by PlayFly.

Prior to taking things in house, Nebraska had a 13-year relationship with Learfield/IMG that paid NU $12 million annually. Last spring Nebraska verbally entered into a 12-year, $215 agreement with JMI Sports, but that agreement, which would have paid NU about $18 million a year, never came to fruition.

The latest $301 million deal, for now, puts Nebraska at the top of the college media rights mountain.

"I would assume it would be one of the most lucrative deals in the (multimedia rights) space that is out there," said Athletic Director Trev Alberts, who noted that the value of NU's deal increased thanks to UCLA and USC joining the Big Ten Conference.

Alberts, however, acknowledged that Nebraska’s big deal with PlayFly, which also has agreements with Big Ten members Maryland and Michigan, is not just because of the conference but "I think it's just really reflective of our fans."

Importantly, the deal also includes $2.25 million for a name, image and likeness fund, which PlayFly can distribute to Husker athletes through brand sponsorships or appearances on NU-related shows. When Nebraska took its multimedia rights deal in house for 15 months, it could not, by NCAA rule, supply athletes with NIL money.

The payments to the Huskers, which, hopefully will increase to a larger percentage of the deal, are only fair, given that the athletes – not the facilities or administration – are what drive the fan base, radio listenership, branded merchandise sales, etc.

The media rights deal, it must be noted, comes in conjunction with a dramatic infusion of cash into NU Athletics from the new Big Ten media rights agreements that, when the deal is mature, is estimated will pay each school about $100 million a year.

That math is pretty simple. Between the multimedia and Big Ten rights, NU will be getting nearly $120 million a year. That’s big business, very big business – and it’s, unquestionably, the state’s most watched business.