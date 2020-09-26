Editorial, 9/27: Biden offers best ideas, message for presidency

President Donald Trump has trumpeted “promises made, promises kept” as a critical campaign slogan. However, he’s broken many that have hurt Nebraskans.
His flippant comments about trade wars being “easy to win” stand out most. Those remarks, coupled with his absolutely backward approach to international trade and withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, hurt an agriculture industry already struggling to survive. The Keystone XL pipeline remains in legal limbo.
His promise to conservatives to not govern by executive order, as he accused his predecessor of doing, was cast aside just like a formal Republican Party platform for 2020. The swamp he vowed to drain remains as alive and well as it’s ever been, and that national debt he swore to shrink has exploded under his watch to the point where it’s set to exceed America’s GDP in 2021.
And don’t forget his greatest hit: The “big, beautiful wall” has hardly been built, and Mexico isn’t paying for it.
Perhaps none have had greater consequences, though, than his lack of leadership and attempts to wish away COVID-19, which has already killed nearly 500 Nebraskans – and twice as many Americans as World War I – and brand it a hoax that will simply disappear. It’s brought out the worst in his leadership style: the blame shifting, the name calling, the imperviousness to reality.
Based on the trajectory of the last four years, the best choice for America’s next leader is Joe Biden.
The former vice president and senator from Delaware offers a wealth of experience after more than four decades in public office – not to mention a different path than the man he hopes to unseat.
Simply put, Trump’s first term in office has not been what Nebraskans need. Biden will be a change of pace – and that in and of itself represents an improvement.
Trump’s approach of division, of red vs. blue, fails to address the fact that reasonable Americans can have differing opinions in this nation founded on dissent and freedom.
Meanwhile, Biden has a history of being the type of leader who works across the aisle in hopes of achieving a needed compromise. He went as far as calling Trump in April to offer guidance in dealing with a pandemic. A recent Politico profile of Biden noted that, as vice president, he often bridged the gap between Republican and Democratic interests during partisan fever pitches.
That’s the type of leader, a unifier, so desperately needed at this juncture in American history.
The ticket with Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris isn’t a perfect one. Biden’s role in the 1994 crime bill and Harris’s record as a prosecutor don’t align with the Journal Star editorial board’s annual platform to reform the criminal justice system.
A presidential election isn’t about getting everything one wants, though. Instead, it’s about picking the candidate who will help to steer the country closer to the right path.
In 2020, that person is Joe Biden.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!