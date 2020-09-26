Editorial, 9/27: Biden offers best ideas, message for presidency

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

President Donald Trump has trumpeted “promises made, promises kept” as a critical campaign slogan. However, he’s broken many that have hurt Nebraskans.

His flippant comments about trade wars being “easy to win” stand out most. Those remarks, coupled with his absolutely backward approach to international trade and withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, hurt an agriculture industry already struggling to survive. The Keystone XL pipeline remains in legal limbo.

His promise to conservatives to not govern by executive order, as he accused his predecessor of doing, was cast aside just like a formal Republican Party platform for 2020. The swamp he vowed to drain remains as alive and well as it’s ever been, and that national debt he swore to shrink has exploded under his watch to the point where it’s set to exceed America’s GDP in 2021.

And don’t forget his greatest hit: The “big, beautiful wall” has hardly been built, and Mexico isn’t paying for it.