Editorial, 9/26: Increasing access for teachers of color in Nebraska is absolutely vital

However, consider the burden that puts on a student-teacher who needs to work to pay for tuition. In essence, it’s not only an unpaid internship, but students must pay thousands of dollars for what’s considered a class – in a situation that makes it nearly unmanageable to hold outside employment.

After completing that course of study, teachers often must also complete one or many standardized tests to obtain their certification, paying hundreds of dollars in each instance.

All of those items add up – and quickly.

The dollar amounts aren’t trivial, and education officials and senators alike are pursuing an actionable, appropriate goal by trying to ensure teacher diversity better matches that of students.

In Lincoln Public Schools, 93% of teachers and administrators are white, in comparison to only 64% of students. That chasm grows even wider in some smaller districts in the state, often those with recent influxes of immigrant families.

And those racial gaps don’t just appear in personnel counts; they manifest in lower graduation rates and higher disciplinary referral rates. Conversely, evidence presented at the hearing shows that minority student achievement increases along with the number of teachers of color.