Editorial, 9/25: Immunization shouldn't be politicized

Polarization over vaccination policies began several years before COVID-19. But the split between political parties around vaccinations intensifiedso rapidly during the pandemic to the point that, in 2020, the divide was nearly as intense/deep as at the level of the split over abortion and reproductive rights

That is the central finding of a Creighton University study, recently published in the American Journal of Public Health, that analyzed nearly 1,500 state laws and more than 230 state legislative votes from around the country that took place between 1995 and 2020.

In the first two decades studied, the researchers found relatively little polarization around immunization – that a legislator’s party affiliation did not predict with great confidence how they would vote on a childhood immunization measure, such as supporting or restricting exemptions or adding or subtracting vaccine requirements.

But the divide grew in the late 2010s when the debate over vaccinations shifted from the safety of vaccine components to arguments over individual rights, civil liberties and the power of governments to require immunization.

Prior to the shift, both Republicans and Democrats were concerned about safety, and when the components were scientifically verified safe, they coalesced around immunization measures.

By 2020, however, they had split so far apart – Democrats generally supporting strong immunization policies and Republicans opposing – that about 60% of one party would have had to “defect” to reach bipartisanship on immunization bills.

For perspective, the study found that legislators were more likely to vote along party lines for vaccine bills in 2019-20 than they were for abortion bills in 2011-12, which was the height of polarized conflict between the Tea Party and the administration of President Barack Obama.

"This is polarized almost at that level, which is saying something," said Creighton professor Kevin Estep.

And what it is saying is troubling as the need for COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters will likely continue ad infinitum, just like the need for annual immunizations against the flu.

That, and the likelihood of the need to address future outbreaks of viruses and other diseases, means immunization debates are almost certain to continue. If such a high level of polarization also continues, creating widely accepted vaccination policies will be nearly impossible.

Not surprisingly, the study offered no suggestions as to how to depoliticize vaccinations in this era of overheated partisanship.

But efforts must be made by legislatures across the country – including in Nebraska’s officially nonpartisan body – to find a way to address the concerns on both sides of the aisle and reasonably balance the need for vaccinations with civil liberties.

That would require compromise from both sides, which might be easier to reach in Nebraska where there are no Democratic or Republican labels and no whips drumming up party-line votes than in all other states.

But it has to happen, so effective vaccination policies, which can be supported by the vast majority, can be developed and implemented for the benefit of all.