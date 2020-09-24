Editorial, 9/25: Haverty's contributions to local business development will be missed

Pat Haverty's unconventional path to overseeing Lincoln's economic development is something out of a storybook.
From college football player to Buffalo County Sheriff's deputy to a city administrator, Haverty took a circuitous route to eventually becoming vice president of the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development.
In seven years on the job, Haverty, who died last week at the age of 58 during heart surgery, became a beloved fixture in the city offices.
His death leaves a void in an office that has been forced to deal with the ills -- from businesses shuttering to an abbreviated and delayed Big Ten football season that will be played without fans and the revenue they bring to town -- of the COVID-19 pandemic that has wreaked havoc on Lincoln's economic development this year.
He was a quiet and unassuming man who went about his work without arrogance or bravado. What he lacked in flash, he more than made up for with hard work, tenacity and enthusiasm for the mission of improving the business climate in Lincoln.
Haverty was instrumental in a number of initiatives aimed at fostering entrepreneurship and developing the local workforce.
He was a key player in the partnership with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to create and fund the NMotion Accelerator program for startups and also oversaw the creation of two grant programs for early-stage businesses.
In addition, Haverty, according to Wendy Birdsall, president of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, was a champion for workforce development, and his work was instrumental in Lincoln winning $300,000 in grants earlier this year for its New Americans Task Force.
"His leadership at LPED and within many different communities will be recognized for years to come and missed dearly," Birdsall said.
2 solid candidates in county race
The battle for a seat on the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners in District 2 (northwest Lancaster County) features two candidates with different political philosophies.
However, after speaking with both and vetting them, we're confident that either could do the job.
Democrat Christa Yoakum, the incumbent, has done nothing to put her job in jeopardy. She has the ability to draw on that experience if reelected. With a mind toward environmental issues and bringing high-speed internet to everyone in Lancaster County, she has been a solid steward of taxpayer funds in her first term.
Meanwhile, Republican Eric Underwood is a Lincoln restaurateur with a working knowledge of budgetary constraints and the responsibility needed to run a thriving business, especially in this most challenging of years. He's a fiscal conservative who plans to emphasize property taxes, affordable housing, the infrastructure of bridges and roads and public safety.
At the risk of sounding wishy-washy, we like both of them. We believe either of them would be good for the citizens of Lancaster County, depending on the issues that matter to you.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!