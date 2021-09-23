Editorial, 9/24: Report on prison staffing requires immediate action by state

How bad is the staffing situation at Nebraska's correctional facilities? Consider that one guard told the horror story of working a 25-hour shift.
You do the math.
That's a long day and only begins to scratch the surface to a problem that has reached a crisis point. Another prison worker implored Gov. Pete Ricketts "to take action now or call out the National Guard. That’s how serious this is.”
Nebraska's overcrowded prison system reached a state of emergency last summer, but little has been done to ease the problem. The overcrowding has stretched an already thin staff to its limit and made work conditions nearly impossible, many of them say.
It was the impetus for Inspector General Doug Koebernick sending a letter to Corrections Director Scott Frakes last Friday with ideas to start addressing the worsening staffing crisis at state prisons.
The issue took center stage last week with a new report and powerful testimony from staff members, including the aforementioned 25-hour shift during six hours of testimony heard by the Legislature's Judiciary Committee.
This report requires action -- immediate action -- to address staffing issues that are making conditions nearly impossible for Corrections workers, while making it difficult for incarcerated individuals to get the programming they need to successfully reenter society.
The letter Koebernick sent to Frakes included 18 action items that were compiled after reviewing staff feedback.
Some of the ideas in the letter would require immediate action. For example, Koebernick advised that corrections leadership schedule multiple listening sessions with staff at every facility in the next 21 days and send short surveys to all staff for input.
This might prevent some workers from leaving their jobs, Koebernick said.
Other suggestions include specific guidance on applying retention bonuses more consistently and broadly, providing 100% health insurance coverage for employees, increasing salaries, reviewing how the Nebraska National Guard could offer immediate relief and revamping the exit interview process.
It's apparent that throwing money at the problem won't immediately provide a solution. Increasing salaries in recent years was needed but has done little to solve the a two-pronged problem of an overcrowded and understaffed prison system.
Frakes suggested nearly two years ago that a new prison would help to solve the overcrowding issue. In hindsight, we think it would only add to the staffing woes, while providing little incentive to address a sentencing quagmire that's long kept Nebraska at or near the top of the national list for its percentage of incarcerated adults to designed prison capacity.