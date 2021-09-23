Editorial, 9/24: Report on prison staffing requires immediate action by state

How bad is the staffing situation at Nebraska's correctional facilities? Consider that one guard told the horror story of working a 25-hour shift.

You do the math.

That's a long day and only begins to scratch the surface to a problem that has reached a crisis point. Another prison worker implored Gov. Pete Ricketts "to take action now or call out the National Guard. That’s how serious this is.”

Nebraska's overcrowded prison system reached a state of emergency last summer, but little has been done to ease the problem. The overcrowding has stretched an already thin staff to its limit and made work conditions nearly impossible, many of them say.

It was the impetus for Inspector General Doug Koebernick sending a letter to Corrections Director Scott Frakes last Friday with ideas to start addressing the worsening staffing crisis at state prisons.

The issue took center stage last week with a new report and powerful testimony from staff members, including the aforementioned 25-hour shift during six hours of testimony heard by the Legislature's Judiciary Committee.