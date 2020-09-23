Editorial, 9/24: Child welfare system, YRTCs still in need of improvements

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services should refrain from more changes in the crisis-stricken Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers and scrap plans to move the Juvenile Chemical Dependency Program at the Hastings Regional Center to Lincoln and establish a girls YRTC in Hastings.

That recommendation from Inspector General for Child Welfare Jennifer Carter in her annual report on child welfare last week, had, to large measure, already been implemented via a series of bills passed by the Legislature in August that will halt changes at the centers until at least March, when reports and plans on the proposals must be submitted to the Legislature.

But HHS this week said it would continue with its plan to transfer the male youth in the Hastings program to Lincoln, a move that, in light of Carter’s report and the legislative directive, should not be implemented.

The delay will set aside well intentioned, but poorly conceived, efforts to improve conditions for the youth sentenced to the system, particularly the girls, some of whom have been moved several times in the last year.

It should create the breathing room to come up with a plan to create a stable, logically located and adequately staffed system of facilities and programming that can still be spread into multiple cities.