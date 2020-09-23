Editorial, 9/24: Child welfare system, YRTCs still in need of improvements

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services should refrain from more changes in the crisis-stricken Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers and scrap plans to move the Juvenile Chemical Dependency Program at the Hastings Regional Center to Lincoln and establish a girls YRTC in Hastings.
That recommendation from Inspector General for Child Welfare Jennifer Carter in her annual report on child welfare last week, had, to large measure, already been implemented via a series of bills passed by the Legislature in August that will halt changes at the centers until at least March, when reports and plans on the proposals must be submitted to the Legislature.
But HHS this week said it would continue with its plan to transfer the male youth in the Hastings program to Lincoln, a move that, in light of Carter’s report and the legislative directive, should not be implemented.
The delay will set aside well intentioned, but poorly conceived, efforts to improve conditions for the youth sentenced to the system, particularly the girls, some of whom have been moved several times in the last year.
It should create the breathing room to come up with a plan to create a stable, logically located and adequately staffed system of facilities and programming that can still be spread into multiple cities.
The eighth annual independent examination of the state’s child welfare system also found that HHS has not met the statutory caseload requirement for caseworkers charged with keeping children safe.
Statewide, caseload compliance was at 80%, down from 92%, a troubling decline that needs to be reversed as high caseloads not only create burnout and turnover, but are directly correlated to poorer outcomes for children and families.
More troubling, the report found that too many youth in the system have attempted or committed suicide, along with ongoing complaints about placing children outside their homes.
Dealing with potentially suicidal youth is difficult for caseworkers, who often don’t know of suicidal tendencies. That makes mental health assessment and counseling critical elements for every child in the system.
A recently developed informational brochure for families, however, clearly outlines the process and expectations, addressing some of the complaints about outside-of-home placements.
In stark contrast to the Department of Correctional Services' attempt to restrict information and access to its inspector general, the report commended HHS Children and Family Services Director Stephanie Beasley for open and helpful discussions with Carter’s predecessor, Julie Rogers. Those discussions, in Rogers’ words, have “already led to improved policies that benefit children and families in Nebraska.”
By following the recommendations of stopping the YRTC plans, reducing caseloads and finding ways to help suicidal youth, HHS generally can follow Beasley’s lead to the benefit of both the children and families in the system and in Nebraska as a whole.
