Editorial, 9/23: Senators can -- and must -- find agreement on redistricting

Neither Republicans nor Democrats in the Nebraska Legislature have enough votes to approve their maps to redraw the congressional and legislative districts.

So the Legislature must find a compromise -- by Saturday, Speaker Mike Hilgers said -- or face the end of the redistricting special session and the electoral chaos that will ensue if the new districts have to be drawn in the 2022 legislative session that begins in January.

That cold political reality has strained relationships between senators, sent dozens into Hilgers’ office to discuss issues of redistricting proposals on their district and put pressure on the Legislature’s redistricting committee and its chair, Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, to quickly come up with compromise plans.

Linehan, the Republican who has guided the redistricting process with honest transparency, has pledged to come up with redistricting plans that can be approved by the Legislature. Working with Democratic Sen. Justin Wayne, Linehan can, we trust, create acceptable compromise plans that will fairly redistrict the state.

Those compromises have not emerged at the time of this writing. There is, however, a submitted plan that could serve as the model for congressional redistricting.