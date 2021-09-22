Editorial, 9/23: Senators can -- and must -- find agreement on redistricting

Neither Republicans nor Democrats in the Nebraska Legislature have enough votes to approve their maps to redraw the congressional and legislative districts.
So the Legislature must find a compromise -- by Saturday, Speaker Mike Hilgers said -- or face the end of the redistricting special session and the electoral chaos that will ensue if the new districts have to be drawn in the 2022 legislative session that begins in January.
That cold political reality has strained relationships between senators, sent dozens into Hilgers’ office to discuss issues of redistricting proposals on their district and put pressure on the Legislature’s redistricting committee and its chair, Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, to quickly come up with compromise plans.
Linehan, the Republican who has guided the redistricting process with honest transparency, has pledged to come up with redistricting plans that can be approved by the Legislature. Working with Democratic Sen. Justin Wayne, Linehan can, we trust, create acceptable compromise plans that will fairly redistrict the state.
Those compromises have not emerged at the time of this writing. There is, however, a submitted plan that could serve as the model for congressional redistricting.
It came from Omaha Sen. John McCollister and, unlike the rejected Republican plan, would keep Douglas County intact, bring Dodge, Colfax and Saunders counties into the 2nd District and put all of Sarpy County into the 1st District, which would cover southeast Nebraska, including Lincoln.
McCollister’s plan, which would conform to redistricting ideals of keeping political subdivisions intact and reaching a close population division, would move Rep. Don Bacon, who lives in Sarpy County, out of the 2nd District he now represents. But Bacon can run in the district again, regardless of his residency and should do so if he desires.
District lines, however, shouldn’t be drawn to accommodate incumbents. Due to term limits, no senator now in the Legislature will be in office during the next round of redistricting.
Legislative redistricting presents a trickier challenge as rural interests try to preserve seats in the face of the Census, which proved the state’s population growth is primarily in Omaha, Lincoln and Sarpy County.
That means, contrary to rural outcries, the creation of giant districts in western Nebraska is inevitable, either this year or in 2031. Put simply, land doesn’t vote; people do. And sparsely populated areas should not be given outsized representation simply because of the size of a district.
Generally speaking, an acceptable legislative redistricting plan should move at least one seat to the urban corridor of Lancaster, Sarpy and Douglas counties, avoid carving up existing districts for partisan advantage and preserve the growing district centered on Seward and York counties, which was proposed for elimination in the GOP plan.