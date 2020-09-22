Editorial, 9/23: Report shows Nebraska prisons still making too little progress

While some progress has been made in staffing and decreasing the number of inmates in restrictive housing, the Nebraska prison system remains in a state of crisis: overcrowded, with a disproportionate population of people of color and insufficient programming and job training to allow prisoners to transition out of the system.
That is the takeaway from Inspector General Doug Koebernick’s annual report on the Department of Correctional Services, prepared this year with minimal cooperation from department staff and Corrections Director Scott Frakes.
That appears to have been a deliberate effort to withhold as much information as possible from Koebernick and mitigate the fallout from the public and Legislature with the report’s release.
Like all such efforts to restrict information, Corrections' clampdown and Frakes’ failure to meet with the inspector general will, in the end, be counterproductive and should not be tolerated by senators or the people.
Unfortunately, the numbers found in the report are not remotely surprising. But they remain shocking.
Black men make up 55% percent of the prison population while they make up only 5.1% percent of the state population. Hispanic (16% vs. 11.2%) and Native (6% vs. 1.5%) men are overrepresented. In stark contrast, white men make up 23% percent of the prison population but 78.6% of the population.
Those numbers cry out for policing and sentencing reform across the state, particularly in urban areas.
The overcrowded system, which now houses about 5,700 people -- about 150% of design capacity -- is under a literal state of emergency triggered by a 2015 law aimed at reducing prison populations through sentencing reform.
That law, however, has not worked, in part because of a lack of programming needed for inmates to be paroled, as Koebernick found, including job training. Programming must be immediately addressed and funded within the department and by the Legislature.
Not surprisingly, the overfilled, understaffed prisons are being flooded by contraband, including cellphones and, more troubling, drugs, including synthetic marijuana and methamphetamine. That, too, needs to be immediately addressed through enforcement and substance-abuse programming.
Frakes’ solution to the prison crisis appears to be building a new 1,600-bed medium-maximum security prison that could cost the state up to $750 million over the next 30 years.
The Journal Star editorial board has maintained that the state cannot build itself out of the crisis, and, that in the tight budgetary times that will occur post COVID-19, a new prison is unaffordable. Alternative plans, such as adding hundreds of community corrections beds, as suggested in the report, should be implemented as soon as possible.
As Koebernick’s sobering report shows, the crisis in Nebraska’s prisons is not easing. Addressing it must be a priority for the Legislature next year and, unfortunately, for years to come.
