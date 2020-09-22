Editorial, 9/23: Report shows Nebraska prisons still making too little progress

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While some progress has been made in staffing and decreasing the number of inmates in restrictive housing, the Nebraska prison system remains in a state of crisis: overcrowded, with a disproportionate population of people of color and insufficient programming and job training to allow prisoners to transition out of the system.

That is the takeaway from Inspector General Doug Koebernick’s annual report on the Department of Correctional Services, prepared this year with minimal cooperation from department staff and Corrections Director Scott Frakes.

That appears to have been a deliberate effort to withhold as much information as possible from Koebernick and mitigate the fallout from the public and Legislature with the report’s release.

Like all such efforts to restrict information, Corrections' clampdown and Frakes’ failure to meet with the inspector general will, in the end, be counterproductive and should not be tolerated by senators or the people.

Unfortunately, the numbers found in the report are not remotely surprising. But they remain shocking.