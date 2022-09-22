Editorial, 9/23: Enrollment decline expected, but NU must aim to renew growth

Enrollment at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has dropped again, falling to 23,805 students, the lowest reported for the university system’s flagship campus since 2008.

There is, however, no reason to panic over the decline that was both anticipated and natural.

It was caused, in part, by increased graduation rates at UNL, which has awarded more than 4,000 bachelor’s degrees each year since 2018, which is a positive rather than a reason to generate concern.

The decline is also seen in a 2% decrease in the number of first-time freshmen, which university officials expected.

And the final major factor in the decline is the continuing drop in students from other countries coming to UNL, part of a 62% loss in international students since 2018 caused by political tensions and the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2.6% enrollment decline at UNL is slightly larger than that for the NU system as a whole, which saw its enrollment slip 2.2%, dropping to 49,560 students counted on the sixth day of classes on campuses in Lincoln, Omaha, Kearney and at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.

That decline is almost exactly what NU projected when it built its 2022-2023 budget based on a 2% enrollment drop.

That said, it is imperative that NU generally, and UNL in particular, take action to prevent further slippage and increase enrollment in upcoming years.

That is also the view of NU President Ted Carter, who told the Journal Star that enrollment growth will be the university’s “top priority,” requiring everyone from chancellors to college deans, faculty and staff members to engage in a “tactical" effort.

“I’ve told the chancellors that I expect an all-hands-on-deck effort to get us where I know we can be," Carter said. "This is the time to be bold and creative in our thinking. …

"We can do better, and I'm not satisfied we have done as well as we can.”

There are, however, some bright spots in the enrollment numbers, increases that, perhaps, could serve as areas for increased efforts to get students to enroll for studies.

Specifically, students across the system are taking more classes in “workforce” areas – that is essentially studying and training for specific employment after college.

Those areas include agriculture, public health, allied health and engineering. At UNL, for example, undergraduate enrollment in the College of Engineering increased 7% and the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources had a small 0.5% increase.

Growing those areas, which appear to be attractive to incoming students, and increasing efforts to bring international student enrollment back to its pre-2018 level could serve as primary elements in stemming the enrollment decline and, perhaps, turning it to an increase that would benefit students, the university and the state.