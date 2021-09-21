Editorial, 9/22: Grants will be sound investment in city's future

Money, time and effort spent on education are an investment. Families invest in the rising generation. Students invest in themselves. The community invests in schools.

The dividends pay out over lifetimes -- even generations, but often they come slowly. And sometimes they get a $12 million jump start.

That's how much Lincoln and Lancaster County are pumping into a competitive grant funding project out of $106 million being made available through the American Rescue Plan, which targets funding to help individuals and communities deal with the economic and social ripples of the pandemic.

The $12 million chunk has been set aside for successful applicants from among nonprofits, educational institutions and public-private partnerships to build programs and opportunities for residents to learn new skills or upgrade their current ones, to increase their earning potential or to return to the workforce.

Help wanted signs are everywhere, and many of them are advertising positions that command good wages and benefits and that bring with them opportunities to turn a job into a career. The business owners need people. And the right person might just need to get a foot in door.