Editorial, 9/22: Grants will be sound investment in city's future

Money, time and effort spent on education are an investment. Families invest in the rising generation. Students invest in themselves. The community invests in schools.
The dividends pay out over lifetimes -- even generations, but often they come slowly. And sometimes they get a $12 million jump start.
That's how much Lincoln and Lancaster County are pumping into a competitive grant funding project out of $106 million being made available through the American Rescue Plan, which targets funding to help individuals and communities deal with the economic and social ripples of the pandemic.
The $12 million chunk has been set aside for successful applicants from among nonprofits, educational institutions and public-private partnerships to build programs and opportunities for residents to learn new skills or upgrade their current ones, to increase their earning potential or to return to the workforce.
Help wanted signs are everywhere, and many of them are advertising positions that command good wages and benefits and that bring with them opportunities to turn a job into a career. The business owners need people. And the right person might just need to get a foot in door.
These grants -- applications for which are due by Sept. 30 -- aim to help that person get his or her foot in the door. Assistance can take many forms, and the nonprofit and educational community has a free rein to create.
The Mayor's Economic Recovery Task Force will evaluate applications and select recipients, which will implement their programs over the next two years.
The programs these grants will fund may not eat away much at the historic worker shortage our city and state are witnessing. But the opportunity for higher-paying jobs might lure some back into the workforce.
The real magic will come as workers with new skills and new hope are unleashed in new jobs. And productivity is only part of the story. Personnel shortages are one of the key things holding some businesses back.
Additionally, more people with better employment -- and more money -- buy more, pay more in taxes and generally contribute even more to the economic well being of the community.
And that says nothing of perhaps the most important -- and hardest to measure -- impact these grants can have: New skills and new jobs can create new hope for a new generation.
That's a pretty good return on a $12 million investment.