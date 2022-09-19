Editorial 9-21 Federal funds are the next step to getting statewide broadband for Nebraska

Nearly $200 million in federal funds will soon be devoted to expanding broadband internet access across the state, creating what Gov. Pete Ricketts called “basic infrastructure” that is crucial for Nebraska in the 21st century and beyond.

Specifically, the U.S. Department of Treasury recently approved $87.7 million to increase broadband access to an estimated 21,000 homes and businesses in the 1st and 3rd Congressional Districts, as outlined in LB 1024 passed earlier this year by the Legislature.

It must be noted that 3rd District Rep. Adrian Smith and then 1st District Rep. Jeff Fortenberry voted against the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by Congress last year from which the funding is being received as did Sen. Ben Sasse.

But fellow Republican Ricketts is clearly embracing the receipt of the cash from Washington, which, he wisely notes, will allow broadband access to rapidly expand across the state.

In fact, Ricketts said he expects the state to receive more than $107 million from two other federal programs that were included in the infrastructure bill plus a federal grand that’s available for internet service providers and public power districts, creating the $200 million pool that will fund the much needed broadband in rural Nebraska.

In addition to paying for connections, some of the federal funds will be used to educate the public on how they can get internet access. A new website, broadband.nebraska.gov, was launched last week to provide a “one-stop shop” listing all the broadband programs that are available to residents and businesses, now and in the future.

That site should provide the important, necessary communication with rural Nebraskans as they look forward to the broadband access that has been a state goal for at least four years since the Legislature established a broadband task force in 2018.

Some $70 million in federal funds received during the COVID-19 pandemic has already been used by the state to create about 50,000 broadband hookups.

Exactly how many more connections the new funding will create is unclear nor how long it will be before the connections can be made is unclear. The new program is still in the planning stages and must be federally approved before it can be implemented

But, using the 50,000 connections for $70 million as a guideline, a rough estimate would be more than 125,000 new hookups, likely over the next year or two.

That number would go a long way to providing near universal broadband access across the state, which is absolutely necessary for rural Nebraska, and thereby the entire state, to thrive in the digital era and to compete economically and in lifestyle amenities rather than being left far behind in an “internet desert.”