Editorial, 9/20: Football is back, along with many questions

If you’re going to play football in a pandemic virus, this is imperative for safety. But this also raises valid questions about availability and turnaround times for tests for everyday people that require answers.

We mustn’t lose sight what is transpiring in a pandemic that’s killed nearly 200,000 Americans, including a Division II football player.

Outbreaks on campus have suspended practices and postponed games, both in the Big Ten during its waiting period and other schools that have begun play. The same could happen here. One coach, Ed Orgeron at LSU, candidly told reporters Tuesday most of his team had already caught COVID-19.

Part of the paradox here about a college football season unlike any in the last century is that the coronavirus is less likely to spread much at games as it is elsewhere.

With outright bans on fans and on-field transmission among players yet to be documented, games themselves are unlikely to be the dreaded “super-spreader” events.

Instead, the greater responsibility among football fans will occur at bars, tailgates or home watch parties. It’s in these environments where people must remain most vigilant against the spread of the virus.