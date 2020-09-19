Editorial, 9/20: Football is back, along with many questions

Several stories above downtown Lincoln streets, the video board at Memorial Stadium trumpeted the two words Nebraskans had hoped to see for weeks: “We’re back.”
Indeed, Big Ten football is returning in late October after a whirlwind month that saw a schedule release turn into a postponed season in less than a week, some certainty on the fate of a 2020 football season in this calendar year was met with relief and rejoicing among Husker fans.
Uncertainty, though, still abounds as the season has yet to shift into second gear.
What’s changed in the last month? It wasn’t political pressure from elected officials, from the Nebraska state capitol to the White House, weighing in at a time when people need leadership rather than statements designed to win voters.
Instead, the availability of widespread rapid testing seems to have been a real game-changer. The University of Illinois, for instance, tests all undergrads twice a week and accounted for more than 1% of all tests done in the U.S. on some days.
And the Big Ten is going further by requiring all players, coaches and staff to submit to such tests daily as part of a comprehensive plan that appears to exceed other major conferences currently playing football. It underscores University of Nebraska coach Scott Frost’s August statement that players were safer at school than at home.
If you’re going to play football in a pandemic virus, this is imperative for safety. But this also raises valid questions about availability and turnaround times for tests for everyday people that require answers.
We mustn’t lose sight what is transpiring in a pandemic that’s killed nearly 200,000 Americans, including a Division II football player.
Outbreaks on campus have suspended practices and postponed games, both in the Big Ten during its waiting period and other schools that have begun play. The same could happen here. One coach, Ed Orgeron at LSU, candidly told reporters Tuesday most of his team had already caught COVID-19.
Part of the paradox here about a college football season unlike any in the last century is that the coronavirus is less likely to spread much at games as it is elsewhere.
With outright bans on fans and on-field transmission among players yet to be documented, games themselves are unlikely to be the dreaded “super-spreader” events.
Instead, the greater responsibility among football fans will occur at bars, tailgates or home watch parties. It’s in these environments where people must remain most vigilant against the spread of the virus.
For bars and restaurants battered by coronavirus-induced closures, it’s perhaps the best news they’ve received in 2020. They’ll need to exercise care as they seek their share of the estimated $5 million in economic impact from each NU home game, as other outbreaks could yield even more devastating shutdowns or other consequences to these vital businesses.
The financial ramifications of this decision should be lost on no one, given the importance of football in funding athletic departments. We’ve seen the impact with furloughs and layoffs at Memorial Stadium, along with entire programs getting axed at Iowa and elsewhere. Football pays the bills and funds scholarships for nonathletes at UNL.
A new football season brings with it optimism, perhaps never more than 2020. With it comes numerous questions, many of which won’t be answered for months or years to come.
