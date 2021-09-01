Editorial, 9/2: State’s nursing ad promoting no vaccine rule is unacceptable

Perhaps the most important duty performed by nurses in Nebraska state institutions is taking care of the state’s most vulnerable residents.

That alone makes the state’s recent mailer to health care professionals touting the state’s lack of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for nurses – done in a cheerful tone, to boot – all the more appalling and unconscionable.

Has the pandemic exacerbated Nebraska’s existing nursing shortage? Absolutely.

Should the lack of a vaccination requirement be considered a recruiting tool? Not in the least.

Yes, the advertisement notes that vaccinations are encouraged. But that sentence is in a font about half the size of the benefits listed – first among them is “no mandated COVID-19 vaccination,” printed atop even the $5,000 signing bonus.

The fact that this battle over vaccinations continues to rage – now spreading to facilities like state veterans’ homes and the Beatrice State Development Center – is indicative of too many people’s unwillingness to do their part in supporting the collective fabric of our society, even when action could help save lives and livelihoods.