Editorial, 9/2: Perfect time for scooters to make debut

At a time when downtown Lincoln’s foot traffic is stuck in the midst of a pandemic-caused funk, the rolling out of electric scooters this weeks is a welcome sight.
We needed something like this. Lincoln’s downtown area is a destination – a place to explore -- and the scooters provide a means and a new reason for people to do just that. It's not football, but it's something.
Downtown is home to great restaurants and shops, and the scooters provide a way to more easily navigate those city blocks.
The timing for this rollout is perfect, says Mark Lutjeharms, who is overseeing the program for Lincoln Transportation and Utilities.
This pilot program, authorized by the city a year ago, was postponed because of the pandemic. Lutjeharms said with motor vehicle traffic down citywide since the pandemic began, the launch may give motorists and scooter riders a less-crowded chance to become accustomed to each other on the streets.
"It is a good opportunity, with volume being down, to introduce it at this time," Lutjeharms said.
Smartly, this program accounts for the automobile and pedestrian gridlock that takes place on a Nebraska gameday. Under the agreement, the usage of scooters can be restricted on gameday Saturdays, as well as during severe weather, police emergencies and by directed health measures, like, say, a pandemic.
COVID-19 has impacted everything we do, including the riding of scooters, so it’s imperative that we look after the people around us by sanitizing scooters before and after a ride, exercising proper social distancing and wearing a mask if the situation deems it to be necessary.
That should go without saying. Then again, so should every common-sense mandate put in place, many of which are often ignored. That said, we’ll say it again: Use common sense.
Fewer people downtown mitigates the potential for scooter-related mayhem, but it doesn’t ensure safety. We implore riders of all ages to wear helmets and to be conscientious and courteous on Lincoln’s downtown streets.
The scooters are not to be ridden on the sidewalk and can only be operated in the bicycle lanes. In addition, riders are urged to use proper etiquette by being aware of the cars around them, looking out for pedestrians when approaching intersections and obeying the rules of traffic. And above all else, no showing off.
This is a one-year experiment that was approved by the Lincoln City Council. Let’s do all we can to make this experiment a success, something that requires no contentious debate for the City Council to approve again next year.
