Editorial, 9/2: Perfect time for scooters to make debut

COVID-19 has impacted everything we do, including the riding of scooters, so it’s imperative that we look after the people around us by sanitizing scooters before and after a ride, exercising proper social distancing and wearing a mask if the situation deems it to be necessary.

That should go without saying. Then again, so should every common-sense mandate put in place, many of which are often ignored. That said, we’ll say it again: Use common sense.

Fewer people downtown mitigates the potential for scooter-related mayhem, but it doesn’t ensure safety. We implore riders of all ages to wear helmets and to be conscientious and courteous on Lincoln’s downtown streets.

The scooters are not to be ridden on the sidewalk and can only be operated in the bicycle lanes. In addition, riders are urged to use proper etiquette by being aware of the cars around them, looking out for pedestrians when approaching intersections and obeying the rules of traffic. And above all else, no showing off.

This is a one-year experiment that was approved by the Lincoln City Council. Let’s do all we can to make this experiment a success, something that requires no contentious debate for the City Council to approve again next year.