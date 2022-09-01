Editorial, 9/2: Gage County paid its dues for injustice

The so-called “Beatrice 6” sales tax in Gage County will end in December, a step that indicates the saga of the wrongful conviction of six people for the 1985 rape and murder of a Beatrice woman is drawing to a close.
The half-cent sales tax has raised $4.7 million since it was implemented in 2020 to pay a portion of a $28.1 million judgment from a federal court jury that found that Gage County officials had violated the civil rights of the six people convicted of the murder of Helen Wilson who were, after serving a combined 75 years in prison, exonerated when DNA tests identified the real killer.
The judgment should be paid off next year, allowing for more tax relief in Gage County, even as the case continues to attract national attention, most recently through the HBO documentary series “Mind Over Matter.”
That series told the story of the mishandled case through interviews with some of the six, their attorneys, law enforcement officers who investigated the murder and members of the Wilson family, reaffirming the yearslong miscarriage of justice that led to the jury’s 2016 verdict and the judgment against the county.
In September 2018, the Gage County Board raised its property tax levy to the maximum allowable 50 cents per $100 in valuation to generate additional funds – and added $120 a year on property valued at $100,000 – to pay off the judgment.
This month, the board anticipates lowering the levy by about 5 cents per $100, a 10% cut for taxpayers.
Initial estimates were that it would take nine years to pay off the judgment. But that time was significantly reduced by the county sales tax, a nearly $6 million settlement with the county’s insurance carriers and a bill approved by the Nebraska Legislature last year that provides $4 million over two years to cover federal judgments.
The sales tax, some 40% of which is estimated to have been collected from non-Gage County residents, and the state appropriation spread the burden of the judgment beyond Gage County – the former a wise decision by the county board; the latter a fair, understandable decision by the Legislature.
As the taxes disappear and the final payments are made, the Beatrice 6 case will, after nearly three decades, come to an end. But the case should continue to serve as a reminder of the high price, in personal lives and public dollars, that comes when justice isn’t done.