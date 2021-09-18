Editorial, 9/19: Input, vision needed as Lincoln plans its path to 2050

The draft, however, raises questions that must be strongly considered by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission, Lincoln City Council and the Lancaster County Board when the final plan is submitted to them this fall.

First, does the plan provide enough land located in the right places for industrial development? At first glance, concerns have been raised that the draft doesn't have enough land in the best areas for industrial development that needs to accompany the city’s growth.

Second, and perhaps the most crucial element in handling future growth, is transportation. That includes a range of elements -- from building new streets and roads in the edge growth areas, to expanding existing streets and roads and increasing mass transportation to accommodate increased traffic.

But projections indicate that, funded at current levels, the city will only be able to pay for a portion of those. This raises the possibility that the city, now known for its relative ease in commuting could become gridlocked -- something that should be, obviously, be avoided.

There is time for discussion of these and other issues with the draft, starting with the first of three in-person public meetings on Sept. 28 at the Jayne Snyder Trail Center. Virtual meetings also are open through Oct. 6 at planforward2050.com.

Those who want to have input on the growth of the city are encouraged to take part in one of those meetings that will refine what appears to be a sensible, well-considered plan that will take Lincoln 30 years into the future, where it seems it will become a big city.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0