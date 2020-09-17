Editorial, 9/18: Gambling, payday loan initiatives should pass

In the November election, Nebraskans will be considering a pair of initiatives. One would authorize casino gambling at the state’s racetracks; the other would cap payday lending rates.
The Journal Star editorial board recommends approval of both.
The gambling initiative recognizes reality and would address property tax relief, one of the most critical issues confronting the state.
Nebraska is surrounded by casinos along its borders with Iowa, South Dakota, Kansas, Wyoming and Missouri. Some 70% of the state’s population lives within an hour of a casino, and, as evidenced by license plates in the parking lots, many Nebraskans are driving there to gamble.
That reality negates the “scourge of gambling” argument against the initiative. Gambling problems, for individuals, already exist here and won’t be reduced by rejecting the initiative.
Specifically, the initiative would create a new source of state revenue raised without a general tax. Under the terms of the initiative, $45 million of the $65 million the state is estimated to receive from casinos would be devoted to property tax relief.
Horse racetracks now operate in or near Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island, Sioux City, Columbus and Hastings. It is likely more tracks and casinos would open across the state if the initiative is approved.
Those casinos will predominantly keep gamblers in the state, not dramatically increase the number of gamblers and the amount wagered by Nebraskans. That money, however, will remain in the state and will benefit the entire citizenry, which is why we recommend a “yes” vote.
In 2013, Nebraska accounted for nearly a quarter of the casino revenue in Iowa -- $327 million of $1.4 billion, according to the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission. That revenue, that is certain to have increased in the last six years, primarily came from three Council Bluffs casinos and one in Sioux City and doesn’t include revenue taken in from two tribal casinos south of Sioux City.
Tens of millions from Nebraska gamblers have gone to the state of Iowa, funding governments and community improvement projects across the state.
That is money that should remain in Nebraska and be used for Nebraskans.
Speaking of keeping money in Nebraskans' pockets, the payday lending initiative is a simple measure that would drop the cap on the interest rate the lenders could charge from the 400% now allowed under state law to 36%.
The Journal Star editorial board has long argued for payday lending reform to curb the usurious practices that take advantage of those forced to take out short-term loans and who can least afford to pay outrageous rates.
While 36% is still a high rate, dropping the maximum rate from 400% is the right thing to do and deserves a "yes” vote as well.
