Editorial, 9/18: Gambling, payday loan initiatives should pass

Those casinos will predominantly keep gamblers in the state, not dramatically increase the number of gamblers and the amount wagered by Nebraskans. That money, however, will remain in the state and will benefit the entire citizenry, which is why we recommend a “yes” vote.

In 2013, Nebraska accounted for nearly a quarter of the casino revenue in Iowa -- $327 million of $1.4 billion, according to the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission. That revenue, that is certain to have increased in the last six years, primarily came from three Council Bluffs casinos and one in Sioux City and doesn’t include revenue taken in from two tribal casinos south of Sioux City.

Tens of millions from Nebraska gamblers have gone to the state of Iowa, funding governments and community improvement projects across the state.

That is money that should remain in Nebraska and be used for Nebraskans.

Speaking of keeping money in Nebraskans' pockets, the payday lending initiative is a simple measure that would drop the cap on the interest rate the lenders could charge from the 400% now allowed under state law to 36%.