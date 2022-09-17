Editorial, 9/18: Campuses need to embrace healthy debate

Institutions of higher learning aren’t the cliched “ivory towers" of academia. Nor can they be somehow “neutral” in societal cultural and political struggles.

Or, as University of Nebraska-Lincoln English professor Julia Schleck put it in a recent lecture, colleges and universities are inherently immersed in the cultural and political debate – even if some politicians and activists think they shouldn’t be.

The university is not outside of society and the complications of its big debates but is deeply divided and deeply invested in the question of what constitutes the right way forward for our world as anybody else,” Schleck said.

Because of that, Schleck argued – and the Journal Star editorial board agrees – colleges and universities should serve as a crucible for the most intense of debates.

That notion will almost certainly upset many, both on campuses where “trigger warnings” attempt to insulate students from potentially disturbing material and speech and where some feel that their views are, at best, not respected or simply not heard.

Such is the case at UNL, which landed at 142nd out of 208 colleges and universities in the 2022-23 College Free Speech Rankings compiled by the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education.

The state’s flagship institution, which ranked 12th among the 14 schools in the Big Ten Conference, got high marks for allowing controversial speakers on campus – 37th. But it dropped to 139th in students’ comfort in expressing ideas that others may disagree with.

However, counter to the perception pushed by conservative Republican politicians and cultural activists, that discomfort is felt on both sides of the political divide.

Conservative students, many who have come to the university from politically homogeneous rural areas and small towns and cities, fear they will be ridiculed for expressing their opinions, while progressives are concerned about speaking out in opposition to the conservative majority on campus and in the state.

That conundrum, however, can’t be solved by restricting debate or tempering speech. Rather, students as well as faculty should be encouraged to respectfully present their positions on controversial topics and equally respectfully engage with others about those issues.

The key there mirrors that for society as a whole. We must move away from polarizing polemics, listen to and consider opposing views and discuss issues not as partisan/cultural war battles to be won or lost but in an effort to solve, as it were, the problems and conflicts that are dividing the country, state and campuses.

It is the latter that Schleck addressed in her lecture, concluding with this impossible-to-dispute analysis and sensible proposition:

“Let’s stop pretending that any of this is somehow above and outside politics,” Schleck said. “Let’s not only agree to disagree, but agree to have a damn good fight over these issues, to argue over them passionately and deeply, with all of our wit and intelligence and skill.”

Let the debates -- civil and constructive debates -- begin, at UNL, the rest of Nebraska’s colleges and universities and our communities as a whole.